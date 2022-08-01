Sudden death at age 58 in a triathlete: Diniz’s infarction may be linked to a congenital disease; see care | Health

“We swam and paddled for 13KM in the wonderful scenery of Saco do Mamanguá… my duo @joaopaulodinizoficial did a great job”, said triathlete Juraci Moreira, a friend of Diniz.

The family did not disclose details about the circumstances of the businessman’s death, but experts consulted by the g1 emphasize that, although a clinical evaluation is important for any age group, The practice of physical exercise is an important strategy for the prevention of several diseases, including cardiovascular diseases.

Below, understand what the potential impacts of high-intensity exercise are on the body, whether there is an “ideal range” of recommended activity, and what precautions an athlete needs.

The physician, researcher and professor of Cardiology at the Pontifical Catholic University of Campinas, José Francisco Kerr Saraiva, explains that The practice of physical activities is universally recognized as a measure that helps to reduce cardiovascular diseases.

The specialist, however, emphasizes that exercising, regardless of the intensity level, requires a clinical evaluationwhich can be performed by a general practitioner, but which is important for all ages, including children and adolescents.

Is there a relationship between sudden death and physical activity?

In the case of patients who have certain heart problems, such as hypertension, atherosclerosis, who have already had a heart attack or other similar diseases, and for people over 60 years of age, the doctor warns, however, that this evaluation needs to be more detailed, focusing on these possible risks.

“Even so, despite all these assessments, an individual is not free from sudden death, which in turn is not necessarily linked to exercise. Often it can happen in a virtual way: a person is walking and dies, for example. But you can’t blame that walk”, says the specialist.

Juliana Soares, general practitioner and cardiologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, also clarifies that this Cardiological evaluation is essential in high performance sports because these are activities that demand a lot from the bodybut makes a caveat about the complications that can occur.

“As this activity will demand a lot from a person’s body, we need to know this risk to prevent it. But it’s not that high-impact physical activity increases the risk of death. That doesn’t happen. There are some diseases that people who practice these activities can have and, having these conditions, when physically required they can manifest these diseases”, he explains.

Another important factor, evaluates Juliana, is that, although the main cause of sudden death in athletes is congenital diseases (which manifest from the beginning of life), the incidence of this type of death in this population is quite rare: about 5 to 10 deaths per million each year.

“Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy [que deixa os músculos cardíacos espessos] is, for example, one of the main causes, and the person is born with this condition”.

What is high-intensity exercise? Do the risks of the practice increase with age?

Thalles Messora, doctor of Exercise and Sport at UNESP, says that exercise intensity is evaluated by the amount of work performed, which can be observed from a muscular or aerobic point of view (which prioritize cardiovascular work, such as walking, cycling).

In the latter case, Messora, explains that high-intensity exercises are all those that exceed the maximum heart rate by 80% (about 220 beats per minute).

“But age is not usually a limiting factor for high-intensity exercise”, reveals the specialist.

Messora also reports that an elderly person, who does not have health complications, can perform sports of this type, but that there is a certain difference for each age group because the The maximum heart rate of an individual, that is, the beats per minute, drops with advancing age.

“Thus, the elderly work at high intensity with lower heart rates. That is, proportionally, the amount of work done by an elderly person ends up being more intense in the same range than that of a young person”.

The cardiologist Juliana Soares also adds that although congenital heart diseases have earlier manifestations, during childhood or adolescence, the risk of cardiovascular events and death increases from 35 years of age.

“Thus, a young athlete has a lower risk of having a sudden death than an older athlete”, he warns.

What is the ‘optimal range’ of physical exercise?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults, that is, people between 18 and 64 years old, should perform at least 150 to 300 minutes of aerobic physical activity in moderate intensity throughout the week, or an equivalent combination.

For “vigorous-intensity” aerobic activity, the WHO recommends a lower rate: at least 75 to 150 minutes “or an equivalent combination of moderate and vigorous-intensity physical activity throughout the week for substantial health benefits.”

People between the ages of 18 and 64 should perform at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week. — Photo: Luciana Pires/Palmas City Hall/Disclosure

In the case of muscle-strengthening activities, for additional health benefits, the organization recommends at least two days a week with such exercises.

“We recommend that from childhood people practice physical exercise regularly,” says Kerr.

What can high-intensity athletes do to prevent complications?

Doctor José Francisco Kerr summarizes the main care in three points: prevention, control of risk factors, and rigorous evaluation in people who already have certain health problems.

Kerr points out that the WHO itself calculates that regular exercise is associated with a healthy diet and an adequate weight. reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by up to 80%.

“We cannot demonize exercise, on the contrary: lack of physical activity is a plague, in terms of weight gain, risk factors, etc. […] Do exercise. Exercise is key. A 30-40 minute walk a day is an excellent start.”

Cardiologist Juliana Soares also agrees with her colleague, but adds that physical activity is “protective” if done correctly and with proper medical supervision.

Messora also points out that anyone, whether they are starting to practice physical exercises, competitive sports, or even those who already do, need to assess their health status so that they understand what that ideal level of activity would be, especially those over 35 years old, considering that there are a series of diseases and health problems that can be aggravated with the practice of physical exercise, not only from the cardiovascular point of view, but also from the pulmonary point of view.