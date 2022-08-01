Suspected case of monkeypox is investigated by the Santarém Health Department | Santarém and Region

The clinical picture of a 36-year-old professor treated at the 24-hour Emergency Care Unit (UPA 24H) in Santarém, western Pará, is being investigated as a suspected case of monkeypox.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Preliminary information shows that the professor left São Paulo, passed through Rio de Janeiro and then came to Santarém, arriving at UPA 24H on Sunday afternoon (31).

To g1, the Municipal Health Department confirmed that a team was on Monday morning at the UPA 24H, collecting material from the patient for investigation. After collection, the patient was discharged.

By means of a note, the direction of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) 24h informed that it received, yesterday afternoon (31), a 36-year-old man who was recently in São Paulo, with chills, fever, headache, skin lesions and ganglionic infarction.

“In view of the symptoms, the patient was isolated and began to be investigated by the epidemiology teams of the Municipal Hospital of Santarém together with the Municipal Health Surveillance as a suspect of having contracted the monkeypox disease. The patient was discharged from hospital. this morning (1st) with a clinical condition considered stable and will be monitored by the health agencies”, informed the UPA.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is an infection caused by a virus that usually manifests itself in a mild form — the main symptoms are fever, pain and the appearance of lesions and sores in some specific parts of the body, as you can see below.

The presentation of symptoms usually varies from 6 to 13 days, but can reach up to 21 days. The disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family as the human smallpox virus.

Despite the name, the main hosts of this virus in nature are rodents. But non-human primates are also affected by this type of smallpox.

The disease is transmitted when someone has close contact with skin lesions, respiratory secretions or objects used by a person who is infected.

The virus can also be passed from mother to child during pregnancy through the placenta.

Infected animals such as monkeys, mice and squirrels can also transmit the virus.

On July 28, the Ministry of Health confirmed the death of a 41-year-old man in Brazil, a victim of monkeypox. It was the first outside Africa recorded in the current outbreak of the disease, according to the most recent data available in a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Brazilian victim had serious immunity problems, and was hospitalized at the Eduardo de Menezes Hospital in Belo Horizonte.

*collaborated Adriana Marinhofrom the production of journalism Tapajós TV