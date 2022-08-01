Sylvester Stallone calls Rocky’s producer family ‘leeches’

The actor Sylvester Stallone is in a campaign against the producer Irwin Winkler. The reason? It turns out that, despite having created the Rocky franchise for theaters, Sylvester Stallone claims he does not own the rights. So Irwin Winkler would have 100% rights to all Rocky, Creed movies, and now he wants to make the Rocky movies. dragon.

As Stallone has already made clear, he knows he is nearing the end of his life and would like to have some of the rights to leave to his family. But when that didn’t happen, he continues to complain on social media. This time, he called the producer’s family ‘leeches’:

‘After Irwin Winkler and his family dried up Rocky! Hollywood’s most hated, talentless and unscrupulous producer and his cowardly children have found a new meal… Drago, RETURN MY BLOODSUCKER RIGHTS! Throughout history, various industry artists, singers, painters and screenwriters have been destroyed by these leeches. Who destroyed so many families, filling their pockets with other people! DOLPH, WHY? NOT A LINK?

Creed 3 opens on November 23 this year, with Michael B. Jordan directing and starring, while Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad also return to the cast.

The screenplay is written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylinbased on an argument of Ryan Cooglerdirector of the original film.