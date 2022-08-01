Tays Reis undergoes emergency surgery days after giving birth: ‘I thought I was going to die’

Singer said that during the recovery from childbirth she began to feel a lot of pain; operation went well

Reproduction/Instagram/taysreis

Tays Reis underwent emergency surgery after discovering appendicitis



The singer Tays Reis needed to undergo appendix surgery last Friday night, the 29th, less than ten days after giving birth to Pietrathe result of his relationship with the singer Biel. “What a fright! Yesterday I felt a dying pain, I thought I was going to die yesterday”, commented the owner of the hit. Machine gun in Instagram stories. “Only God knows what I’m going through these last few days. I was trying to recover from my birth, breastfeeding my daughter thinking it was the most difficult phase and suddenly I had acute appendicitis and I had to undergo emergency surgery,” he added in a post. The former participant of “The Farm 12” said that “everything went well” in the surgery and thanked the support she is receiving from Biel, who accompanied her to the hospital, and from the fans. “My love, I love you! Thank you for going through this difficult time with me. I also want to thank all of you, for all the messages of affection and positive energies emanating over my life! Now it’s time to recover so I can go home and be with my ‘little fur’.” Tays commented that she should be discharged between today and Sunday, 31.