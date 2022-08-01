TCL Introduces Exclusive Premium 4K TVs In CHROMA With Extensive Offers

Celebrating the legacy of more than four decades, TCL, the global Android smart TV brand, showcased three new cutting-edge product innovations at Croma, India’s first trusted Omni-channel electronics retailer from Tata Group at its store in Kailash Nagar, Thane West, Maharashtra. Recently launched products are C835: Gaming Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR, C635 Action Cinema QLED 4K TV and P735 4K HDR Google TV.

By purchasing these award-winning 4K product innovations, consumers can enjoy the video call camera worth INR 2,999 and additional cashback of up to INR 10,000 using SBI bank cards. As part of this opening ceremony, TCL integrated social media influencer and popular Indian TV actress Pooja A Gor, who supported and opened the event.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Director, TCL India, said: “From the beginning, TCL has strived to offer affordable yet premium products to customers. We understand that our customers need smart products and services to lead a convenient and efficient lifestyle. In this context, TCL continues to improve existing TV technology and integrate advanced mechanisms to deliver enhanced cinema, gaming and entertainment experiences at home. Furthermore, our products are designed with modern aesthetics in mind. Customers can place them in the hallway, bedroom or even in the living room and have a brio, elegant and perfect value-adding peace. Our goal is to continue providing cutting-edge TV technologies and other smart home electronics to customers from all walks of life.”

Speaking at the time, Mr. Avijit Mitra, Managing Director and CEO of Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd said: “Croma has always been about providing the consumer with a larger-than-life immersive technology experience and helping them choose from the right range of products. We are pleased to introduce TCL’s latest LED TV portfolio at Croma in the ever-evolving smart TV segment.”

Here is a brief introduction of recently launched products:

TCL C835 New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR

The TCL C835 is a combination of a range of superior features such as 144Hz VRR, ONKYO, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, MEMC, HDMI 2.1 and more. It delivers powerful imaging by increasing the number of local dimming zones along with stunning brightness performance for stunning contrast, exquisite detail and over a billion colors with QLED technology.

Dolby Vision IQ leverages Dolby Vision in addition to HDR, intelligently optimizing the TV for a perfect picture any time of day. Dolby Atmos provides multidimensional sound with incredible clarity and detail that even the most basic on-screen scenes come to life through built-in speakers.

Supporting gaming fans to enjoy gaming with 120 FPS, TCL C835 comes with 144Hz VRR. It ensures fast response, sharper images and smoother gameplay. Whether you are a competitive gamer who wants to play high FPS games or a casual gamer, a 144Hz VRR screen can make your dreams come true. The device also supports Google TV, giving users access to millions of content options aggregated across streaming channels.

TCL C835 is 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches at INR 119,990, INR 159,990 and 229,990 respectively.

4K QLED TV for TCL C635 Gaming with 120Hz DLG and Game Master

Integrated with Wide Color Gamut, 4K HDR and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), the TCL P735 delivers immersive visuals that enhance the entire entertainment experience. The TV also includes Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which enhance the overall TV viewing experience with a touch of luxury.

New HDR 10+ technology in the TCL C635 optimizes image quality for a 4K display. It harnesses the power of dynamic tone mapping to reflect frame-by-frame variations, accurate brightness, color saturation, and contrast. The TV model also features ONKYO sound system and Dolby Atmos to make the audio output infinitely more captivating.

In terms of enhanced gaming features, the TCL C635 comes with superior game master technology. In addition, it has a powerful processor that ensures that even the highest definition and overall excellent games run smoothly.

The TCL C635 features Google Duo and Magic Camera, allowing users to connect with friends and family with just a few clicks. It allows users to access Google TV to watch millions of content options aggregated across streaming platforms. For a complete hands-free TV viewing experience, the TCL C635 has the ‘OK Google’ feature. Just give clear voice commands and voila, your orders will be followed immediately.

The TCL C635 is available in 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches for INR 44,990, INR 54,990, INR 64,990, INR 85,990 and INR 149,990 respectively.

TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV

Incorporated with Wide Color Gamut, 4K HDR and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), the TCL P735 delivers breathtaking visuals, making action-packed movies and fast-paced sports broadcasts infinitely more immersive. Plus, integrated with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the TV is a complete package of wholesome entertainment experiences.

The TCL P735’s HDMI 2.1 supports higher video resolutions and faster refresh rates, with incredible speed and transmission capability. It takes TV gaming to an incredibly high level. Powered by a proprietary algorithm, the TCL P725 features ALLM optimization, automatically switching to low-lag presets to deliver stutter-free gameplay.

This TV innovation also comes with Google TV. Consumers can easily access a wide range of content options on streaming services.

The TCL P735 is available in 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches for INR 35,990, INR 41,990, INR 49,990 and 69,990 respectively.

