Teenager contracts rabies and dies in the Federal District

The victim had been in a private hospital since June 20.

Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Health Department of the Federal District said that it anticipated the rabies vaccination campaign in animals in urban and rural areas



A teenager contracted rabies and died this Saturday, 30, in Federal District. The victim had been admitted to a private hospital since June 20. In a note, the Health Department of the Federal District reported that “all necessary measures for epidemiological investigation, control and prophylaxis were taken with family members, close contacts and health professionals”. The folder also said that “measures to block focus and animal control have been intensified throughout the Federal District, such as the anticipation of the animal rabies vaccination campaign in urban and rural areas.

Caused by a virus, rabies is a zoonosis that can affect several mammals, but the main species involved in the disease cycle are dogs, cats, bats, foxes, wild dogs and marmosets. The disease is transmitted to humans through the saliva of infected animals, mainly through biting, scratching or licking.

The disease is almost always fatal and is characterized by progressive encephalitis, leading to inflammation of the brain. Since 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Health, 45 cases were recorded in the country. Of the total, only two people were cured.