”The doll’s face hasn’t changed”

Singer Iza posted pictures of her childhood on Sunday (31) and enchanted netizens on social media. In the image, she appears in a festive mood, with a red-print redneck dress, two braids with bows and with makeup with rights to spots on her cheek.

In the caption of the publication, the artist joked about the June weather and that it is still available to receive typical foods from this period: “Passing by to let you know that it’s still July and I’m available for pamonhas, hominy, quentões, green corn, mechanical bull and the like “, wrote the singer.

In less than 5 hours of the post, hundreds of netizens made comments: “Since Elementary School, rocking beauty”, he said. “You look beautiful as always,” wrote another follower. “Iza, invites me to a June party I wanted to know these parties and foods”, joked a third internet user.

The artist’s smile also drew a lot of attention in the photo, as it didn’t change anything from that time to the present day. At the time, the singer lived in the Olaria neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, where she was born. Iza started singing in church at age 14 and began performing at parishes and other events when she returned to Rio de Janeiro at age 19.