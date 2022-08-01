The end of the limit for sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists begins to apply | Economy

This Monday (1) the decision of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) begins to take effect, which ends the limit on the number of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

Understand the end of the limit for sessions with psychologists, speech therapists and other therapies

The measure applies to health plan users with any disease or health condition listed by the World Health Organization.such as cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and schizophrenia.

With the change, the end of the limit of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists becomes valid for patients with any diagnosisaccording to the indication of the attending physician.

According to the ANS, the decision aims to promote equal rights for users of supplementary health and standardize the format of procedures currently ensured for these professional categories.

Thus, the Usage Guidelines (required conditions for certain coverages) for consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists were excluded, and the service will now consider the prescription of the assistant physician.

On July 1st, the ANS had already made coverage mandatory for any method or technique indicated by the health professional responsible for the treatment of Pervasive Developmental Disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, Asperger Syndrome and from Rett.

To explain what changes after the decision and who is entitled to the new rules, the g1 prepared a guide with questions and answers.

Each of these specialties had specific rules that delimited the number of consultations and sessions that the patient was entitled to through health plans.

For example, the ANS provided for mandatory coverage of only two physiotherapy consultations per year for each disease presented by the patient. Consultations with occupational therapy were also limited to two per year, but only for specific conditions.

The follow-up with a speech therapist had coverage of 24 sessions per year for patients who fit into one of the 11 conditions listed by the entity, including hasty language, patients with cleft lip, dyslexia, sleep apnea or with burns and corrosion of the head and neck, for example.

And psychologist sessions could be 12 per year (for patients who are candidates for surgery, cochlear implants and ostomy patients), 18 per year (patients with neurotic disorders, stress and behavioral syndromes) or 40 per year (for patients with schizophrenia, delusional disorders, development, nutrition and mood).

Limitations for consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physical therapists were excluded.

From the change, the service will consider the prescription of the assistant physician – and it is no longer necessary that the patient’s disease or condition meets a restricted list of specific diagnoses.

3. When does the change take effect?

The new normative resolution will be published in the Federal Official Gazette and will take effect on August 1, 2022.

Those who had been doing the therapies and paying the exceeded limit are not entitled to reimbursement for consultations performed previously.

The measure applies to health plan users with any disease or health condition listed by the World Health Organization. This list is the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) and has about 55,000 classifications, such as depression, anxiety, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and schizophrenia.

With the change, the end of the limit becomes valid for patients with any diagnosis, according to the indication of the assistant physician.

5. Do you need to have a medical referral?

Yup. Health plan coverage depends on a doctor’s referral.

6. Can any doctor refer?

Yes, there must be a prescription made by the attending physician. The measure is valid for all users of regulated plans (hired after Law 9656/98 or adapted to the law).

7. Where do I see if my illness or condition is covered?

All diseases that are part of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) are covered. The updated list published by the World Health Organization (WHO) can be consulted here or here.

8. What has been the change in treatment for developmental disorders?

As of July 1st, the ANS expanded the coverage rules for users of health plans with pervasive developmental disorders. “Coverage for any method or technique indicated by the attending physician for the treatment of a patient who has one of the disorders classified in ICD F84, according to the International Classification of Diseases, has become mandatory.

Now the insurance is obliged to cover any form of treatment prescribed by the doctor, and chosen in agreement with the family. Among the possible alternatives are: Applied Behavior Analysis Model (ABA), Denver Early Intervention Model (DENVER or ESDM), Sensory Integration, Alternative and Supplementary Communication or Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS), among others.

This decision had already anticipated the unlimited number of sessions with speech therapists, psychologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists for this group of patients.

9. What conditions are considered a developmental disorder?