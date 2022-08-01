The intriguing record captured by NASA’s Hubble Telescope in space – Metro World News Brasil

An important record captured by the Hubble Telescope was recently released by the American Space Agency (NASA) and ended up going viral on social media.

As detailed by NASA, this luminescent image features several galaxies, perhaps most notably LEDA 58109, the lone galaxy in the upper right.

LEDA 58109 is flanked by two more galactic objects in the lower left corner – a galaxy with an active galactic nucleus (AGN) called SDSS J162558.14+435746.4 that partially obscures the galaxy SDSS J162557.25+435743.5, which appears to point towards the logo. behind the AGN.

The classification of galaxies is sometimes presented as a dichotomy: spiral and elliptical. However, the diversity of galaxies in this image alone highlights the complex web of galaxy classifications that exist.

As detailed by NASA, including galaxies that harbor extremely luminous AGNs in their cores and galaxies whose shapes defy classification as spiral or elliptical.

The galaxy sample here also illustrates the wide variety of names galaxies have: some relatively short, like LEDA 58109, and some very long and difficult to remember, like the two galaxies on the left.

As detailed by NASA, this is due to the variety of cataloging systems that map celestial objects in the night sky. No catalog is entirely complete, and they cover overlapping regions of the sky, so many galaxies belong to many different catalogs.

For example, the galaxy on the right is ‘LEDA 58109 in the LEDA galaxy database’, but is also known as ‘MCG+07-34-030 in the MCG galaxy catalogue’ and lastly ‘SDSS J162551.50+435747.5 in the SDSS’ catalog of galaxies. Check record:

