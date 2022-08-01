The poet Miró da Muribeca dies at the age of 61 in Recife | Pernambuco

This Sunday (31), the poet Miró da Muribeca died. The statement was posted on the artist’s social media. The artist was battling metastatic cancer, discovered in 2020. Miró is survived by a son and a grandson.

“We communicate to all friends, fans and followers, that our poet Miró da Muribeca was enchanted this Sunday morning”, reads the note along with a black image, symbolizing mourning. Artists such as singers Jorge Du Peixe, Karina Buhr, Alessandra Leão expressed their regret in the post.

“He died at the Hotel Central, with whom he had a very close relationship. [Antes] He was in a private inpatient clinic, but earlier this month he asked to go to the Hotel Central. He was attended by caregivers 24 hours a day. He even had some quick hospitalizations already in this terminal stage of cancer, which he had been fighting for two years. He probably died in his sleep. When the morning came and they went to check his vital signs, he had died,” said writer Wellington de Melo, who was Miró’s friend, editor and biographer.

The wake takes place in the Chapel of the Cemitério de Santo Amaro, central region of Recife, starting at 4 pm. The funeral is scheduled for Monday (1st), at 11 am.

The poet João Flávio Cordeiro da Silva, Miró da Muribeca, 61, was hospitalized in May this year, in a public hospital in Recife, due to health problems he had been facing for some time.

Miró da Muribeca in a file photo

According to the press office, the artist was in poor health due to dependence on alcoholic beverages, having already been admitted to rehabilitation clinics.

Miró was a street performer. He left Muribeca, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Recife that lent his name to his artistic signature, to become a reference in urban poetry.

Miró has published more than 15 books and has poems translated into Spanish and French. In August 2021, the poet released the book “O Céu é no 6º Andar”, celebrating his 61st birthday.

In a statement, the Secretary of Culture and the Fundação de Cultura Cidade do Recife expressed their regret over the death of Miró.

“The streets, corners and nights of Recife lose a lot of poetry and meaning this Sunday. The Secretary of Culture and the Fundação de Cultura Cidade do Recife mourn the death of the poet Miró da Muribeca and the mournful silence of all that say”, says the text.

“Between lyricism and the periphery, he chose both. He subverted the rhyme and coined a popular, urban, peripheral, black and social poetic aesthetic, which took Miró even outside Brazil”, the message also states, to conclude: “[…] Miró now enchants himself in verse and prose, leaving the city, every corner and every bridge, still crossed by the poetry that he forever inscribed in the geography that each one carries in his chest”.

The Companhia Editora de Pernambuco (Cepe) also regretted the death in a note, in which it calls Miró “one of the most important Brazilian poets today”.

The publisher’s president, Ricardo Leitão, stated that it was “a great honor to publish Miró’s books”. “Registering his strong poetry of a social nature was a commitment of the publisher. His work was an important contribution to Brazilian poetry,” says the text.

The Pernambuco public publishing house has released two of its latest works, the children’s “Atchim!” (2019) and “Miró so far” (2016).

Also in the message, Cepe informs that it has two publications by Miró in the process of production, being a biography and a work gathered with unpublished poetry.