‘There are no winners in nuclear war,’ says Putin; Biden wants new nuclear weapons deal | World

Authorities from around the world are meeting this Monday (1st) in New York for the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), two years after being postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The conference comes five months after Russia invaded Ukraine and in a situation where tensions between the United States and China mount over Taiwan, the self-governing island claimed by Beijing.

In a letter sent to conference participants, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country was consistently abiding by the treaty.

“We start from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it must never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community,” Putin said.

“A return to the nuclear deal remains the best outcome for the United States, Iran and the world,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the meeting. He added that Iran is reluctant to go back to following the terms of the 2015 deal.

Blinken even repeated a US warning that North Korea was preparing to carry out its seventh nuclear test. He also said he was ready to talk to all nuclear-armed countries, including China.

This speech by Blinken is a reinforcement of what the President of the United States, Joe Biden, said before the meeting. Biden said the US is ready to negotiate a new deal to replace the current “New START”, which expires in 2026.

“But the negotiation requires a partner willing to operate in good faith. And Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine has destroyed peace in Europe and constitutes an attack on fundamental principles of the international order,” Biden said. “Russia must demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear weapons control with the United States.”

“Is this a serious statement or has the White House website been hacked? If so, who exactly do they intend to discuss this deal with?” a Russian Foreign Ministry source told Reuters news agency, without identifying himself.

Biden also said that China had a responsibility to play a leading role in the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The United States imposed sanctions on four Hong Kong companies, one from the United Arab Emirates and one from Singapore on Monday, according to the US Treasury website, the latest attempt in its effort to reduce Iran’s revenues from petroleum and petrochemicals.