These are the 5 big games coming to Xbox in August 2022

The month of August will be equally lively in terms of releases, if we compare with this month of July, which has been quite good, with outstanding releases such as As Dusk Falls, MADiSON or F1 2022. Although, now only a few days until the beginning of August , we from Windows Club we’ll leave you with the 5 great games that will arrive at Xbox in August 2022.

Despite the delays on Starfield, Redfall, and STALKER 2 Heart of Chernobyl, mid-to-late 2022 will leave us with big releases for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X|S, so while we wait for games like A Plague Tale Requiem or High No Life not arrive, we will show you a list of the 5 great games that will come to Xbox in August 2022, the month in which we will enjoy new events such as Gamescom.

Two Point Campus – Xbox Series X|S (August 9)

Rank up with the new management and simulation experience of Two Point Campus, the sequel to Two Point Hospital, the title that sold millions of copies. Build your university however you want! Revolutionize the academic world! You want to learn? Or do you want to build a university that achieves the highest levels of academic excellence? Two Point Campus is packed with new creative tools to build the ideal university.

thymesia – Xbox Series X|S (August 18)

Thymesia is a grueling action RPG with fast-paced combat and a complex pest weapon system. In a realm where death is rampant, you will play as the mysterious character “Corvus”. Hunt down your enemies, wield the power of disease and find the truth in your own memories.

Saints Row – Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One (August 23)

As a future boss or boss, with Neenah, Kevin and Eli by your side, you will raise the Saints and face off against the Panthers, Idols and Marshall as you build your empire on the streets of Santo Ileso and fight for control of the city. Ultimately, Saints Row is a startup story, only the Saints are in the crime business.

F1 Manager 2022 – Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One (August 25)

Make your mark on Formula 1® with the officially licensed F1® Manager 2022. Become the team leader of your choice and choose from a vast roster of 2022 drivers and staff. Thanks to full F1® licenses and 100% realistic representation, F1® Manager 2022 is not just a game, it’s a life experience.

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reproved – Xbox Series X/S (August 30)