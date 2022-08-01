‘These months will be pulled’



Admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital, in So Paulo, since last Thursday (28) to undergo a general check-up, Galvo Bueno used Instagram this Sunday (31) to share a video in which he appears walking alongside a local employee.

‘I’m already here, loose, willing, walking, exercising, because these months are going to be very demanding. There’s filming for Globoplay, a lot of commercials, thank God, campaigns, I have to prepare for the World Cup, there’s a trip to Europe, Japan, the United States before going to Qatar’declared the narrator, who is 72 years old.

‘Then you need to do this, which was an old thing that was getting in my way’pointed out the famous, who in addition to the exams, on Friday (29) underwent surgery to treat a cleft in the L5 vertebra of the spine, something that happened when he played basketball.

‘For those who were worried about me, I’m already walking! Everything is great here! Preparing for Qatar 2022! Thank you for everyone’s love!’, wrote Bueno in the caption of the post. It is worth remembering that the Cup takes place in November and will be the 12th made by the narrator.

