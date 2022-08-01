Thiago Gagliasso, Bruno’s brother, regrets racism suffered by his nephews in Portugal | Pop & Art

Thiago Gagliasso, brother of Bruno Gagliasso, took a stand against the racist offenses suffered by his nephews in Portugal on Saturday (30).

The actor is quarreled with Bruno for “ideological differences”, as he says in the post, but he supported the family when the case came to light.

“Regardless of anything, I make a point of giving a lot of strength to my brother and his family for the unfortunate episode they suffered”, begins the text published on Instagram this Sunday.

“You can be sure that no matter our ideological differences at a time like this, I only ask God to strengthen them., I congratulate Gio who, visibly shaken and not believing in what he was living, defended his children as an exemplary mother. A lot of strength!”, he concludes.

Chef Lucia Gagliasso, mother of the two, demanded punishment for the woman who insulted her grandchildren Titi and Bless.

“It is sad that we still see prejudiced attitudes that disrespect and hurt people. It is unacceptable to allow an attack like this to go unpunished.”

“It is urgent that racism be punished and, more harshly, directed at any child. My grandchildren, my son, my daughter-in-law and all the other family that were there experienced a sad moment and need shelter, respect and peace”, he continues. Lucia.

According to Giovanna Ewbank, a woman cursed Bless and Titi, her children with Bruno, and a couple of Angolan tourists while they were at a restaurant in Costa da Caparica, on the Portuguese coast. The woman accused of racist offenses has already been released.

Several artists and celebrities took to social media to support actress Giovanna Ewbank, who had to defend her children from racist offenses in Portugal on Saturday (30).

To “Fantastic”, she stated that she hit the woman who offended her children. See in the video below:

Giovanna Ewbank talks about physical confrontation in reaction to racist insults to her children

See how the artists reacted on social media:

Camilla de Lucas, ex-BBB:

“I would like to say that it is NECESSARY for you, as a white man and woman, to have the same attitude as Giovanna and Bruno. And also give the same support to black people who have this attitude, because in a situation like this, we would be expelled from the place, because even in that WE HAVE NO RIGHT!” wrote Camilla on the social network Twitter.

“When a black person ALSO complains about racism or points you out, stop saying it’s mimimi”, added Camilla, who participated in the BBB in 2021.

Eliana Alves Cruz, writer:

Writer Eliana Alves Cruz, author of novels such as “Água de Barrela” and “O Crime do Cais do Valongo”, also expressed herself on Twitter:

“I wish I could scream in the face of a lot of people what Giovanna Ewbank very well spat in that woman’s face, with the certainty that in the end I wouldn’t be the one accused of some crime. It must be delicious not having to be strategic all the time whole and simply ex-plo-dir”, wrote the author.

“And, dear white people, this is how you fight against racism. With that degree of indignation there,” he added.

Maira Azevedo, ‘Mad Aunt’:

Bahian journalist and comedian Maíra Azevedo, known as “Tia Má”, also wrote about the case on Twitter:

“Giovanna’s positioning was possible because she is a white woman, and she knows it! Being aware of privileges is knowing how to use it when necessary! A black woman, mother of black children, would have her complaint relativized! That racists are always treated as racists !”, said.

Also ex-BBB Lumena published a tweet supporting Giovanna Ewbank:

“How satisfying to Giovanna Ewbank bashing a woman who was racist to her children,” he wrote.

