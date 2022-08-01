Thiago Gagliasso forgets the election and sends a message to Bruno

Thiago Gagliasso forgot the quarrel he has been having with his family over the 2022 elections and sent a message to his brother Bruno on social media this Sunday (31). Even a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is heavily criticized by the actor and his wife Giovanna Ewbank, the politician decided to raise a white flag to defend his nephews and send solidarity to relatives.

In a video posted on his Instagram profile, Thiago made a point of speaking directly to his brother and sister-in-law after the episode of racism suffered by Titi and Bless, in Portugal last Saturday (30). “regardless of anything, any political or ideological issue”, he recalled that they all continue to be from the same family and that this is more important than any disagreement, taking the opportunity to “give them a lot of strength, may God enlighten and may this be overcome as soon as possible”.

Officialized as a candidate for state deputy in Rio de Janeiro, Bruno’s brother continued to defend the family. “And you can be sure that it also hurts in here”, he said, remembering that he was with his nephews a short time ago, without giving details of what the situation was and saying that they are “wonderful children”, and added. “I know how much they are suffering”.

When posting the video, the politician wrote in the caption that “Regardless of anything, I make a point of giving my brother and his family a lot of strength for the regrettable episode they suffered. You can be sure that no matter our ideological differences at a time like this only I ask God to strengthen them, I congratulate Gio who, visibly shaken and not believing in what he was living, defended his children as an exemplary mother.

Thiago Gagliasso joins Lula

Thiago Gagliasso’s post about the episode that ended with the accused of racism arrested in Portugal was not the only one in honor of Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso on account of the episode. The presidential candidate André Janones (Avante), still on Saturday night, expressed his support for the couple and even gave his opinion on the case. “Fire on the racists”.

And who also showed solidarity with the family was Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who is supported by both and used social networks to repudiate any racist act. Bolsonaro, until the publication of the report, had not expressed himself on the subject.