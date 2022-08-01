Treasury Direct: after a sharp rise in interest rates, inflation paper for 2045 depreciates by almost 9% in July; understand what caused the price to fall

The approval of a package of benefits focused on reducing the weight of items considered essential in the budget of Brazilians, together with the more aggressive monetary tightening in the United States and the retreat of commodities, brought strong volatility to the Treasury Direct in July.

As a result of this, several rates reached record levels, such as the Treasury IPCA+2045, which came to offer a real return of 6.29% on July 27th. The rise in interest rates was also accompanied by a devaluation in the price of the bond, of almost 9% in July – the biggest drop recorded last month.

If, on the one hand, those who had money to invest in new applications celebrated the high rates, on the other hand, those who do not look very often at Treasury Direct statements may have had a scare.

In the case of the IPCA+2035 Treasury, security prices fell by almost 5% in the accumulated result for July. The situation was repeated by other inflation-linked securities, such as the Treasury IPCA+2055, which devalued 4.38% in the month.

Among fixed rate papers, the devaluation last month was less expressive. The security that showed the biggest price drop was the 2025 Prefixed Treasury, which fell 0.49%.

The answer to the question in which the increase in rates has the effect of lowering the prices of securities lies in the so-called mark-to-market. During the existence of a security, its price is marked daily according to the rates that the market prices on that day.

The changes are closely linked to changes in interest rates. In practice, fixed-rate and inflation-linked papers – especially long-term papers, which are more sensitive to variations – tend to depreciate when interest rates are on an upward trend.

The opposite is also true: bond prices usually rise when interest rates fall. Therefore, until maturity, they may present negative profitability at times.

On the day it set a record, for example, the IPCA+2045 Treasury price was R$997.03. On that day, the real rate of the paper reached 6.29%. Just by way of comparison, at the beginning of the year, when the bond’s real return was 5.24%, the bond’s purchase price was R$1,150.16.

Although rates and prices – especially for longer-term securities – tend to vary widely, investors need to keep in mind that they can only incur a loss on the bonds if they redeem them before maturity.

If you carry them to the end, the remuneration will respect the rates and conditions contracted at the time of purchase of the securities.

Check below how the public bonds available for new investments behaved in July and in the last 12 months:

Available titles Due date Last 30 days Last month In the year 12 months purchase fee sales tax Prefixed Treasure 01/01/2025 0.49 -0.15 0.87 -1.4 12.9 13.02 Prefixed Treasure 01/01/2029 -0.41 -2.49 – – 13.03 13.15 Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2033 -0.09 -1.89 – – 13.13 13.25 Selic Treasure 01/03/2025 1.1 1.04 6.71 9.98 0.09 0.1 Selic Treasure 01/03/2027 0.99 1.06 7.03 10.15 0.17 0.18 IPCA+ Treasury 08/15/2026 -1.54 0.13 4.11 5.7 6.03 6.15 IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2035 -4.64 -2.25 -5.55 -10.43 6.22 6.34 IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2045 -8.51 -4.7 -15.42 -26.73 6.22 6.34 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 08/15/2032 -3.04 -0.51 – – 6.17 6.29 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 08/15/2040 -3.93 -2.03 -2.51 -5.99 6.23 6.35 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 05/15/2055 -4.38 -2.85 -5.19 -11.31 6.27 6.39

Source: Direct Treasury. Amounts withdrawn until 07/29/22

Preference for inflation papers

After a month of strong volatility, the scenario is expected to remain uncertain with the growing risk that the world will be affected by a recession and with no prospects for an agreement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In addition to external concerns, the uncertainties surrounding the convergence of inflation to the target should keep interest rates high for longer in Brazil and add pressure to yield curves, in the assessment of Ricardo Peretti, individual strategist at Santander.

In this sense, the expert says that investors should seek protection against inflation, preferably in papers with shorter maturities, such as the Treasury IPCA+2026.

The strategist argues that this maturity is where there is greater positive asymmetry between risk and return, given the uncertainties. Although inflation indicators have shown that inflationary pressures should recede, Peretti believes that there are a number of factors that may raise new discussions about the behavior of price increases.

Among the reasons, he highlights the possibility that consumption levels remain warmer than expected, due to tax cuts approved by Congress and stimulus to demand.

The assessment is that the packages recently approved by the government focused on increasing emergency aid, offering assistance to truck drivers and taxi drivers, in addition to the project that helped reduce fuel prices, may make the work of the Central Bank more difficult.

The reason is that, while the BC is making a tough adjustment in terms of monetary policy to control inflation and reduce demand, the government would be injecting money into the economy, which could boost consumption.

With an eye on greater inflationary pressures for next year, the Focus Report published this Monday (1) by the Central Bank brought a new worsening in estimates for the 2023 Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). The average of projections indicates that inflation should reach 5.33%, up from 5.30% last week.

In the wake of higher inflationary pressures next year, economists also recalibrated the midpoint of their 2023 Selic forecasts, which rose from 10.75% to 11.00% this week.

On the other hand, packages passed by Congress have helped pull down this year’s inflation projections week after week. This Monday, the median of economists’ estimates for this year’s inflation improved again, from 7.30% to 7.15%.

The projections for the Selic this year remained at 13.75%. Although a large part of the market believes that the Central Bank should end the cycle of high interest rates at the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) this Wednesday (3), Santander believes that it will be necessary to go further.

In the house’s view, the Selic should be raised even more in September, by 0.50 percentage point, and end the year 2022 at 14.25%. For Santander, the basic interest rate should remain at this level until June 2023 and converge, more slowly, to the structural level of 7% in 2025.

