Truckers receive BRL 2,000 on August 9

The truck driver class has been demanding better working conditions for some time. The most recent protests are aimed at the price of diesel which is getting more and more unsustainable. When all the fuss started, the numbers were considerably lower than they are today.

Even with the protests, the price never stopped being readjusted up. Anyway, to try to support this group and also calm everyone’s spirits, the government included in the famous PEC of benefits a new aid to help them with the monthly supply.

The aid in question in the amount of one thousand reais had already been announced, so many became very anxious about the forecasts. The good news is that it has been announced that it will be paid in the first fortnight of the month.

However, what seems to really please the truck drivers is the fact that, as will happen with the help for taxi drivers, their first payment will be double!

Because? The government would like to make more payments to truck drivers, but as the benefit has its end decreed for December, it is impossible to do more than that, so the solution found was to start the month of August with a payment double.

The money will have two quotas. One is for August itself, but the other is like a late payment for July. The fact that the benefit was passed on in the first fortnight also made many people excited.

It is worth remembering that the government has already started to work on the payment of the benefit through the transfer of information from the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Truck drivers will still have the chance to receive the benefit even faster than taxi drivers! While they will receive it on the 16th, truck drivers will already be able to pick up the money on the 8th.

The benefit was called BEm-Caminhoneiro and it will help all cargo carriers that are autonomous, as long as they are properly registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC).

To be eligible to receive these amounts, the person must have been registered with the aforementioned agency until the 31st of May of that year at the latest. In addition, you must also have your National Driver’s License (CNH) up to date.

The government has also made it clear that the payment will be made individually with the driver as a reference, that is, it is a benefit for the driver.

This is something very important and that should be clarified, as some people believed that the amounts would be paid for each vehicle that the driver drives. Therefore, if he has three trucks, he would receive R$ 3 thousand… but no! It was eventually decided that the money would be paid per individual.