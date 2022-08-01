Twins united by the skull are separated after 9 surgeries by SUS

Generated united by the skull, in a rare condition known by medicine as craniopagia, the twins Arthur and Matheus were able to be separated after 9 complex surgeries, which had the follow-up of a British specialist. There were four years of waiting for the children, but the separation could finally take place, with resources fully funded by the SUS, according to TV Globo’s “Fantástico”.

Thanks to the success of the surgery, the team of neurosurgeon Gabriel Mufarrej, from the Instituto Estadual do Cérebro Paulo Niemeyer, became a reference in Latin America for future surgeries to separate twins joined at the head.

To “Fantástico”, from Rede Globo, the children’s parents, Adriely Lima and Antonio Alves Batista, told that the couple already had two daughters when the woman entered her third pregnancy. However, from the beginning, they discovered in the ultrasound that something was wrong.

“They said it was a strange thing. A head with two bodies”, said Batista, in an interview with the program. Craniopagia is rare. The incidence is one case for every 2.5 million babies born.

In the intervals between the surgeries, the team of physiotherapists worked on the cognitive and motor part of the children. Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

With six months of pregnancy, Adriely felt unwell and was taken to the Fernandes Figueira National Institute of Health for Women, Children and Adolescents, in Rio de Janeiro. At the hospital, linked to Fiocruz, the twins were born with their brains and skulls together. The brothers arrived at the Paulo Niemeyer State Brain Institute when they were eight months old.

According to doctors, Arthur and Bernardo shared about 15% of their brains and also shared an extremely important vein, which carried blood back to their hearts.

“This is a very rare case. These twins fit the most serious, most difficult and most life-threatening classification for both of them. When you have a 1% chance, you have 99% faith”, he told the ” Fantastic” neurosurgeon Gabriel Mufarrej.

The surgery, recalls the doctor, was even contraindicated by a foreign specialist. But he believed it was possible to carry out the procedures and talked to his parents, who agreed.

“The first surgery I called ‘surgery of fear’. I had a lot of ceremony in this first surgery, not to go wrong, to encourage us to move on to others”, commented the doctor.

The following surgeries were performed at intervals of three to four months so that the doctors could gradually disconnect the vein from the brain of one of the brothers and, at the same time, wait for the necessary time for the brain to restore the veins of its own. circulatory system.

It took nine surgeries for doctors to separate the twins’ skulls. Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

During the more than three years that the twins were hospitalized, the medical team performed several MRIs and CT scans on the twins. Professionals needed to understand that very different brain structure and the veins they shared.

Over time, the images alone were no longer sufficient to continue the studies. From there, neurologists decided to create 3D models of children’s brains. These three-dimensional replicas were critical during the surgeries, according to Mufarrej.

“Several times during the surgery I got lost. So I had to leave the field for an assistant to show me the models, so that I could locate myself”, the doctor told the program.

Challenges in physical therapy

In between the surgeries, the children also faced several challenges during the physical therapy sessions. Doctors wanted to test and develop the boys’ cognitive and speech skills to the fullest. And also your motor skills.

“They were in the hospital and their instincts are precarious. But we put them on the floor, had a birthday party, taught them to speak. We feel part of the family”, said pediatrician Fernanda Fialho.

Before the penultimate surgery, the neurosurgeon decided to seek the support of the British doctor Owasi Jeelani, the greatest specialist in craniopagus separation in the world. The eighth surgery lasted 13 hours and the last 23 hours, marked by moments of great tension and apprehension. Despite the anguish, the brothers left the operating room separated, to the emotion of the doctors, the team and the children’s parents.

“They’ve been through so much, they’ve suffered so much. They are very warriors. Our hearts are full of gratitude”, said the twins’ mother. “The biggest dream is to see them recovered, healthy and even with a social life like other children. Being able to study and play ball”, said the father.