Twins united by the skull are separated after nine surgeries and the Brazilian medical team becomes a reference | Fantastic

A story of an exciting triumph of medicine. Arthur and Bernardo are twins about to turn four. But the boys were born joined at the head, sharing a piece of the brain and the main vein that carries blood back to the heart. This is a very rare and very serious case.

Now the brothers are separated after nine surgeries. An extremely complex procedure, funded by SUS. And it was almost four years of waiting, remember parents Adriely and Antônio.

The couple from Boa Vista, Roraima, already had two daughters when the woman became pregnant for the third time. And on the first ultrasound, there was the thud.

“They said it was a strange thing. They weren’t exactly two perfect kids. A head with two bodies”, remembers the father.

But fate had other plans. With six months of pregnancy, Adriely began to feel unwell and ended up transferred to the Fernandes Figueira National Institute of Women’s, Children and Adolescents’ Health, in Rio de Janeiro. In the hospital, linked to Fiocruz, Bernardo and Arthur were born united by the skull and brain.

The brothers arrived at the Paulo Niemeyer State Brain Institute when they were eight months old.

“These twins fell into the most severe, most difficult and most life-threatening classification for both of them. When you have a 1% chance, you have 99% faith”, details neurosurgeon Gabriel Mufarrej, who did not contraindicate the procedure.

In September 2019, the twins turned one year old and did not know any other environment than the hospital.

Arthur and Bernardo shared about 15% of the brain and they also shared a large and very important vein that carried the blood back to the hearts of both.

The first surgery was called the surgery of fear, of the unknown. The following took place at intervals of three to four months to gradually disconnect the vein from the brain of one of the brothers and give the brain time to recompose the veins of its circulatory system.

The doctor points out that the child’s brain regenerates very quickly.

Over the course of more than three years of hospitalization, the medical team performed numerous MRIs and CT scans on the twins to try to understand the very different brain structure and the veins they shared.

But images alone were not enough. That’s when the neurologists decided to make 3D brain models and these replicas were fundamental during the surgeries.

Pediatrician Fernanda Fialho highlights the challenges after the surgeries.

“We wanted them to learn to walk, to develop language, they were in the hospital and their instincts are precarious. But we put them on the floor, cut their hair, had a birthday party, taught them to speak… We felt part of the family”, highlights the doctor.

Each time the twins went to the operating room, everything got more complex. After seven procedures, the neurosurgeon decided to seek help for the total separation and turned to the English doctor. Owasi Jeelani, from Londonthe person who, at the moment, has the most experience in craniopagus separation around the world.

Every detail of the major surgery was rehearsed and the doctors were divided into two groups: to take care of Bernardo, the professionals formed the red team. And for Arthur, the team was blue.

“The surgery started at six in the morning and took thirteen hours, it ended at night. The children were kept in an induced coma, sedated and in the ICU”

In all, there were nine surgeries and the last one lasted 23 hours, surrounded by a lot of tension and apprehension. And the brothers left the operating room apart.

“They’ve been through so much, they’ve suffered so much. They are very warriors. Our heart is full of gratitude”, says the twins’ mother.

“The biggest dream is to see them recovered, healthy and even with a social life like other children. Being able to study, being able to play ball”, highlights the father.

The surgeries at the Instituto Estadual do Cérebro were all funded by the SUS and the hospital was invited to be a partner of the Gemini Untwined Foundation, created by Dr. Owase Jeelani. Dr. Gabriel Mufarrej’s team will be a reference for future surgeries to separate head-joined twins in Latin America.

