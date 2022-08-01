UFG offers free online course with 30 thousand places; see how to sign up | Goiás

The Federal University of Goiás (UFG), through the Open University of the Unified Health System (UNA-SUS), offers 30,000 places for a free online course for the entire community, but mainly for candidates interested in the health area. . The theme is “How does the use of digital certification promote the legal validity of digital signatures in Brazil?”.

Applications can be made until April 24, 2023 through the website. The course is professional qualification and students will receive a 10-hour certificate.

According to UNA-SUS, the objective of the course is to promote reflections on digital certification and the importance of its use in the health area, such as the security of patient health information.

The microcourse will address what digital certificates and signatures are, their purposes, applications and benefits and their legal validity in Brazil. The platform will use video classes, infographics, world map, flowchart, quiz, podcast, questionnaires with automated feedback and complementary material.

Check below the description of the course and the target audience, as disclosed by UNA-SUS.

“In this micro-course, the application of Digital Certification in the health area is seen to promote the expected effectiveness in Patient Health Information Security, a scenario in which health professionals and managers are trained and sensitized to use it properly. The Digital Certificate and Digital Signature are necessary to promote the benefits of the digital environment, such as accuracy of information and agility of services”.

Municipal, state and district health managers

Health professionals with a high school education or higher, preferably those who make up the Family Health Strategy teams and use electronic medical records to record health information

Information technology professionals

Others interested in the topic

