Ukraine mandates ‘mandatory’ evacuation in Donetsk region

The Ukrainian government announced the mandatory departure of people living in the eastern city of Donetsk region. The site is the scene of violent fighting with Russia, the president said. Volodymyr Zelenskyon Saturday 30.

In a televised address, Zelensky also said the hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the Donbass region needed to get out. “A government decision was taken on the mandatory evacuation of the Donetsk region,” the president said.

“The more people who leave the Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” he said, adding that residents would receive compensation.

“Many refuse to leave, but it still needs to be done,” he said. “If you have the opportunity, please speak to those who still remain in the combat zones in Donbass. Please convince them that it is necessary to leave.”

Ukrainian media quoted Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk as saying the withdrawal needed to take place before the start of winter as the region’s natural gas supply had been destroyed.

Donetsk is in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, which has suffered a heavy Russian offensive in recent months. In a move denounced by the West and Ukraine, Russia recognized the self-proclaimed independence of Donetsk (DPR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) — another separatist entity in Donbass — on February 21, three days before Russia launched its invasion.