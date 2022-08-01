UN Secretary General Praises Departure of First Ship Loaded with Grain in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

The ship “Razoni”, which carries the flag of Sierra Leone, is expected to arrive in Lebanon in the next few days.
Infographic shows the path that must be taken by the ship “Razoni” — Photo: Arte g1
Based on a map sent by Ukraine to the UN, the vessel must travel through the Black Sea, pass through the Istanbul Canal, sail through the Sea of Marmara and travel through the Aegean Sea to its destination in Beirut.
The trip to Beirut was made possible after Turkey and the United Nations brokered a grain and fertilizer export deal between Russia and Ukraine last month.
Representatives of the UN, Turkey and Russia sign an agreement to release the export of Ukrainian grain — Photo: Umit Bektas/REUTERS
The agreement aims to allow safe passage for grain shipments in and out of Odessa, Chornomorsk and the port of Pivdennyi.
Ukraine’s foreign minister called it “a day of relief for the world”, especially for countries threatened by food shortages and famine because of disrupted shipments and the Kremlin described it as “very positive”.
The departure of this ship from the port of Odessa (southern Ukraine) is “very positive, a good opportunity to test the effectiveness” of the Istanbul agreement, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.
Sierra Leone-flagged freighter Razoni departs the port of Odessa, Ukraine — Photo: Serhii Smolientsev/REUTERS
