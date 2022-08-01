Unimed-BH is the most innovative healthcare company in the country

Unimed-BH won 1st place in the Valor Inovação Brasil 2022 Award, in the Insurance and Health Plan category.

The announcement was made this Tuesday (26/07), in an online ceremony that presented the ranking of the 150 companies with the best innovation practices.

The cooperative was among the 50 most innovative companies in the country in the general ranking. The award is conducted by Valor Econômico and Strategy&, PwC’s strategic consultancy.

“This recognition is the result of numerous projects that Unimed-BH has been developing in recent years and which places us as a cooperative that anticipates trends and quickly adapts to digital transformations. The achievement of 1st place, in the Insurance and Health Plan category, reinforces our purpose of taking care of customers with quality and agility and of being an institution committed to the sustainable development of the whole society”, says the CEO of Unimed- BH, Frederico Peret.

The Unimed-BH Innovation Center, created in 2014, acts as a catalyst for actions, but the entire organization is imbued with the purpose of promoting initiatives at the cutting edge. Thus, trends in the sector in Brazil and in the world are monitored, in order to define a strategy for the Cooperative to stay ahead in this process.

Unimed-BH has open innovation partnerships with universities, innovation centers (Centre for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence in Health CIIA-Saúde, from UFMG), technology companies (AWS/Amazon), leading startups, among others.

The Cooperative also invests in training and training new talent in the area of ​​data science, allowing for the development and improvement of skills in data and artificial intelligence.

innovative projects

In recent years, Unimed-BH has invested in initiatives related to digital transformation, the adoption of artificial intelligence, the integration of care and the robotization/automation of processes, becoming a reference in these matters in the country.

The Cooperative’s 51 years of history are marked by pioneering projects that have been driving transformations in the health sector.

“Among the innovative projects, I would like to highlight telemedicine initiatives such as the Unimed-BH Online Consultation platform, which has allowed more than 780,000 online consultations to be carried out since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The telehealth platform was also made available to patients in the Unified Health System (SUS), through public-private partnerships with municipal health departments in Belo Horizonte and Contagem, in the metropolitan region,” explains Frederico Peret.

About the Value Innovation Award

The Valor Inovação Award is one of the greatest recognitions in the Brazilian corporate environment.

The analyzes seek to identify the ideas and initiatives that create value for companies through new products, processes, business models and services.

The methodology ranges from contributions in science to digital transformation initiatives.

The survey also values ​​network actions, that is, the way companies connect different businesses to innovation projects.

Companies that meet the minimum requirements (net revenue of at least BRL 500 million and at least 5% of private capital in the corporate structure) respond to a questionnaire about their initiatives and evidence.

This year’s awards recognized leaders in innovation in 25 industries.