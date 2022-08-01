Used cars rise 20% in 12 months: see most valued models

In the last year or so, used cars have seen a huge increase in value. This is a consequence of the increase in the prices of new vehicles, especially in the face of inflation, although this has also pushed up the price of used vehicles. And so much so that in some cases it is possible to sell a used one with a valuation of 20%.

Maybe this is a good time to sell the vehicle used to earn good money. This advice is mainly for those people who have gone from face-to-face to remote work, so they now spend most of their time with their car parked in the garage.

Valuation of used cars

A survey carried out by EXTRA showed the appreciation of some second-hand cars. The Onix Plus model, for example, which was purchased for R$73,255 in 2021 has now been sold for up to R$89,485.

And even if some owners are not able to sell the models for a higher price than they bought, everything indicates that it is still possible to to guarantee a good deal given the current scenario, as losses are being lower.

The reason for the appreciation of used cars is the fall in the production of new vehicles due to lack of parts. Therefore, the offer of zero models is smaller.

But the good tide for used cars may be nearing the end, as the industry’s resumption of zero-kilometer production is close. That way, anyone who is thinking of taking advantage of the moment to sell and guaranteeing nice money with appreciation can’t waste much more time.

If the intention is to sell the car to invest the money, the idea can be very advantageous! It’s just not valid for those who want to move the vehicle forward and then buy another car, for example.

Before buying a used car, it’s always good to check all the vehicle’s documentation, the condition of the seats, the engine, the wear on the paint and its origin as a whole.