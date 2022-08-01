Used cars with prices of up to R$ 30 thousand: good alternatives to buy

For consumers, dreamers of having their own car or even of being able to buy a new car, the question that has been reflected is “why are zero cars so expensive?”. The question is pertinent, since a car that was worth 50 thousand reais in 2020 increased so much that it reached twice the price in 2022. In these cases, among the most viable options for those who do not want to give up having their own car is the possibility to buy a second-hand car.

So if you need a new car but can’t afford it, a used car can be a great option. They exist cheap used cars, with prices of up to R$ 30 thousand. Find out more details!

Read more: Cheapest cars in Brazil start at R$63,000

Used cars as the last exit

Due to the lack of new cars, consumers end up turning to used cars, creating the same supply and demand problem. Many people are going after cars and the market is not ready to serve and the products for sale are proving to be overpriced. To give you an idea, a used car had a time interval from purchase to resale of more than two months in 2019, today it has dropped a lot to about 30 days, precisely in order to speed up transactions.

5 cheap used cars under R$30,000

Now check out the list below 5 models of used cars that cost up to R$ 30 thousand and that you can choose if you still don’t have enough money to invest in a zero vehicle.

Paying less than R$ 25 thousand, it is possible to buy a good 5-speed manual hatch car with a 2.0 engine that has 151 horsepower and 62.2 kgfm of torque. In addition, you will find it with leather seats and even an air conditioning with digital reader. What about?

The 2004 Toyota Corolla SEF is one of the best cars you can find at an affordable price right now, which at the time was top of the line. The engine is a 1.8 with incredible 136 horsepower and 17.44 kgfm of torque. In this case, the transmission is automatic and has 4 gears.

The Fiat Palio is by far one of the most sought after cars by used car buyers. The 2004 model had a good rating and an economical 1.0-liter, 65-horsepower gasoline engine. The most complete version offers air conditioning and electric mirrors.

With this option, you have a more modern and equipped alternative for just over R$25,000 (about R$27,500). This variant has the same 1.6 liter 104 hp EA111 engine as the current model, so you’ll have a wider selection of items for the car.

Finally, we have the option that never goes out of style. The 2012 Ford Ka, which is known as “Kazinho” for having two doors, may be the cost-effective option you are looking for. However, it is very economical and has satisfactory power for a 73 hp 1.0 engine. The resale of this vehicle is very good and maintenance usually does not cause headaches.