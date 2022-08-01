Valentina Shevchenko provokes Amanda Nunes after the Brazilian’s victory: ‘decided to copy me’

V. Shevchenko provoked A. Nunes after the UFC 277 (Photo: Montage/SUPER FIGHTS)

The epic duel between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena in the main fight of UFC 277, last Saturday (30), caught the attention of fans, experts and MMA fighters from all over the world. Among the most attentive eyes was that of Valentina ShevchenkoUFC flyweight champion (up to 56.7 kg) and two-time bantamweight victim of Amanda.

After the victory and the reconquest of the belt by the “Leoa”, Valentina Shevchenko used social media to congratulate Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena for the duel and took the opportunity to leave a “pins” on the Brazilian. According to the flyweight champion, Amanda would have “copied” her standing fighting style to defeat the “Venezuelan Shrew”.

“Looks like Amanda decided to totally copy my standup fighting game. Big fight ladies,” wrote Valentina on her official Twitter profile.

Still as rooster weight, Valentina Shevchenko measured forces with Amanda Nunes on two occasions, but ended up defeated on both occasions. After the last one, in 2017, for the division’s belt, the Kyrgyz-Peruvian chose to move down to flyweight, where she became the absolute champion and already has seven belt defenses. Recently, after defending the title against Taila Santosin June, Valentina once again raised the possibility of moving up again in the division to make the trilogy against the Brazilian and seek the second belt at the same time at the Ultimate.

