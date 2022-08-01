Vasco draws at the end with Corinthians and is very close to the quarterfinals in the Brasileirão Sub-20 | Brazilian under-20

The confrontation between Corinthians and Vasco for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship this Sunday had two completely different stages. A disappointing first half, with very few plays created and a lot of marking. It was all to the end. In addition to the Pelé style attempt by Ray, in a shot from midfield cover, the last minutes were electrifying with Arthur’s goal, from Corinthians, at 36, and the tie that practically guaranteed Vasco’s classification for the quarterfinals at 46 minutes.

Corinthians, with 14 points, will have to decide the spot in the last round against Chapecoense, at CT Água Amarela, next Sunday, at 15h. The team from São Januário, with 15, will face Bragantino, in Nivaldão, at the same time.

In order for Vasco not to qualify, a combination of results is needed with victories by Santos, Corinthians and Internacional, the latter of which needs to take a difference of 14 goals. The Parque São Jorge team qualifies with a win or even a draw in the last round, depending on the other results.

– It was not the result we wanted, but we will try to get the three points in the next game. It’s keeping your head up,” said Arthur.

The first half started and ended warmly, with no clear chances for either side and the emphasis was only on the strength of the teams in the midfield. Corinthians got a shot that could lead to danger in the eighth minute, with Caíque, who cleared the mark and hit crookedly.

The home team started to have a little more offensive impetus, pressing Vasco’s ball out, but also couldn’t create. In stoppage time, Paixão had Vasco’s best chance in the first half, but the header left without direction after a cross from the left.

In the first moments, it was possible to notice an improvement in the game in the final stage, with greater movement of the teams and more spaces opening up. Vasco started to impose a touch of the ball with greater speed and started to take a certain advantage in the midfield. In the 17th minute, Ray, almost from the midfield line, tried a shot for coverage, but goalkeeper Cauê, attentive, tapped for a corner.

In Corinthians’ best chance so far, in the 28th minute, Biro received in the area, fell, missed the opportunity and earned a yellow card for simulation. But the goal would come next: in the 33rd minute, Leo Maná made a good move through the middle and played for Arthur, who protected well and placed it between Cadu’s legs.

But the hosts ended up retreating after the goal. Vasco grew, returned to touch the ball at speed, and reached the tie in the 46th minute. Pimentel received at the entrance of the area, played for Rodrigo to cross to GB, with the side of the foot, play for the net: 1 to 1.