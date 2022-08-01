Viih Tube lowers bikini panty strap and shows sun mark in the water

The ex-BBB HIV Tube continue enjoying your trip to the Maldives Islands. On social media, the influencer continues to share several photos and videos with her followers on social media. In one of the most recent, on Instagram, she appeared having breakfast in the water.

The blonde’s look was the detail that drew the most attention. With an orange set, she left her curves in evidence and the marks drew attention, as well as her ripped abs.

“After eating this floating breakfast, the belly didn’t look like this”, she joked. The publication received almost 100 thousand likes quickly and friends and fans praised the famous in the comment box.

Annoyed by questions

On account of his trip to the Maldives Islands, Viih Tube ended up receiving many questions due to the lack of Eliezer, your boyfriend. Bothered by the questions about it, she explained that she was not born attached to the ex-BBB and the two can travel separately.

“Guys, it’s a trip that was scheduled with my family for a long time. And he had his things in São Paulo. Because we weren’t born glued together, okay?”, he said.

In the sequence, the blonde was annoyed with the things she read and left a request for people who follow her on social media. “It’s normal for me to go out here, he goes out there. Normalize this, for God’s sake“, ended.

replied other fans

Viih Tube had already answered other questions about his relationship with Eliezer on another occasion. Recently, some people accused the couple of using their relationship to do marketing and engagement on social media.

Again annoyed, the blonde denied the information and was sincere with the fans, without speaking out. “Do you really think we need couple marketing? Since I’m single, I cause a lot more”, guaranteed the famous, who even used a profanity to end the conversation with netizens.

“If it were for the engagement logic that you talk so much about, I would hide my relationship and pretend I’m detached. He treats me well, takes care of me. The chemistry we have is priceless. It’s us who have to feel, not you. So don’t fill the f*cking bag“, shot.

