Viih Tube reports that he suffered harassment in Dubai: ‘Boring’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram – 07.31.2022 Viih Tube reports harassment in Dubai

Viih Tube said that she was harassed while leaving a hotel in Dubai to return to Brazil. The influencer published a series of videos through Instagram stories reporting the situation this Saturday (30).

+ Join the iG Gente channel on Telegram and stay up to date with all the news about celebrities, reality shows and much more!

The former participant of “BBB 21”, who was visiting the city in the United Arab Emirates after a season in the Maldives, explained that a man insistently asked for her cell phone number. Even though Viih refused to exchange the numbers, the man kept insisting and she kept reinforcing that she wouldn’t want to give the number.

In the publications, the influencer described the situation as “boring”. “Guys, and the guy who came to ask for my WhatsApp. [dizia]: ‘No boy, I don’t want to, thank you’. It’s him [respondia]: ‘But why?’. I said I didn’t want to and he insisted,” she said.

+ Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal on Telegram!

“He started trying to convince me and I said I don’t want to. Thank you very much, but I don’t want to change WhatsApp”, added Viih, who also added a written question: “I can’t just not want to, can I?”.

Recently, Viih Tube shared with his followers a struggle he experienced in Dubai. The former BBB was at a local mall when she had a fit of laughter and ended up peeing her pants.

+ Watch “AUÊ”, iG Gente’s entertainment program:





