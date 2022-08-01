Visitors are trapped in a 36-meter high Ferris wheel in BH; VIDEO | Minas Gerais

Visitors who had fun on the Ferris wheel in Cidade Junina, in the West BH region, went through a trouble on Saturday night (30) after the toy suffered a breakdown and unexpectedly stopped working. Despite the scare, no one was hurt.
According to information from the Fire Department, which was called around 9:40 pm, there were dozens of people trapped in the ride, including a five-year-old. The Ferris wheel was swaying because of the wind and suddenly stopped working.
Before the firefighters even arrived, the toy operator himself had already taken over the machine manually and started the rescue. However, because of the delay, people were scared and called the fire department.
When the firefighters arrived, most of the visitors were already out of the ride. By 11pm, everyone had been rescued.
According to the organizers of the event, this is the biggest Ferris wheel in Latin America. The toy is 36 meters high, passed through Lollapalooza (SP) in March and will go to Rock in Rio (RJ), after the season in BH.
In a note, the organization of Cidade Junina reported that the Ferris wheel had an electrical failure in the control panel “and the system automatically started the preventive safety procedure, which triggers an emergency stop”.
The text also says that the organizers regret “the discomfort caused by the interruption of the tour and the time spent for the evacuation. The equipment will work again in the shortest possible time, as soon as all the tests are carried out after the exchange, already of the electronic part in question”.
Firefighters working on the incident — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks
At 36 meters high, the Ferris wheel mounted at the event has already passed through Lollapalooza — Photo: Lucas Franco/TV Globo