Voyage G2: new images of the sedan and its history

We recently talked about the Voyage G2, which former VW designer Luiz Alberto Veiga published on his social media. Now, he brings new photos and the story behind the sedan’s cancellation.

In new images, the Voyage G2 appears in a 1:1 format in clay modeling – special clay for this type of work – with two styles proposed by the VWB team of designers.

On the right side of the mold of what would become the Voyage G2, the team proposed a more classic design, with a double parabola in a single almond-shaped lens, vaguely reminiscent of the Mercedes-Benz of the early 2000s.

Unfinished at the time of the photo, this proposal did not go ahead, while on the left side of the front of the Voyage G2, the set was much more harmonious with the brand’s style and mission of the sedan.

With more rectangular headlights and softened at the ends, the Voyage G2 took shape with an enveloping and rounded bumper, with fog lights and grilles with thick bars.

The body still in two doors, had lines in line with the proposal of the Gol G2, however, the final project ended up generating a mini-Bora, almost a Jetta in smaller size, given the rear doors similar to those of the average sedan of the time.

Veiga says that the Voyage G2 began to be developed without the knowledge of the parent company, but specifically of Hartmut Varkuß (Varkuss), then head of Design at Volkswagen.

When he visited Brazil and discovered the project, he dismissed Veiga’s boss who, in Germany, ran the Voyage G2 project.

However, the question of the project having been done in secret at VWB reached José Ignacio López de Arriortúa, then head of VW.

López, according to Veiga, was upset that VWB had developed the car without Wolfsburg’s knowledge, so he canceled the project and determined that the Polo Classic would be the replacement, imported from Argentina.

Because of the episode, Varkuss sent Veiga back to Brazil, where he became VWB’s Design Manager.

Later, another national project led by Veiga, also hidden from the German leadership (Winterkorn), ended up being a success here and there, influencing the Golf Plus and the next generation.

[Fotos: Reprodução]