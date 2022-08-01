VP leaves open chance of having Renato Augusto on the field for Corinthians against Flamengo

Coach Vítor Pereira left open the possibility of counting on the return of midfielder Renato Augusto in the match against Flamengo, on Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores da América. According to him, the number 8 must carry out training with his teammates to know if he can at least integrate the list of related.

“I think I already explained it, Mazziotti has already explained it publicly. He’s much better, but he hasn’t done any training with the team yet. He’s in the final part of that transition to be integrated with the team. That’s why he hasn’t been in that game yet.” said, referring to the duel against Botafogo, in Itaquera, on Saturday.

As mentioned by VP, the club’s physiotherapy consultant, Bruno Mazziotti, recently reinforced the care with the recovery of Renato Augusto Augusto and warned of the risks in case of an early return. The player, it is worth mentioning, has been away from the pitch since June 16, when Timão beat Goiás 1-0, at Neo Química Arena.

“There is no deadline (return), because we have been working hard with Renato so that he has a better condition. I know the athlete well, he is eager to be on the field, doing what he knows how to do, but they are injuries that we have to be a little careful with, because I could lose the athlete for the rest of the season. So that’s it, the responsibility is mine, in the sense of guiding and guiding the athlete’s work”, clarified Mazziotti.

With two days to go, the most likely thing is that Renato will join the squad in the duel against Avaí, next Saturday, trying to pick up the pace to be present with the squad at the Maracanã stadium, on the other Tuesday, on the return of the quarterfinals. .

“It was a very annoying injury, difficult to recover. It was 12 games, but here it doesn’t take that long to be 12 games either. We hope he can recover”, concluded the commander.

