We find out who are the finalists of Ilha Record 2

The LeoDias column has already found out who are the finalists of the second season of Ilha Record. Recorded in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, the station’s production has already filmed the last test and is just waiting for the program’s closing date to broadcast it. However, what they didn’t expect is that this space could deliver the big spoiler of the edition well before the final!

In the same way as they did with the number one edition of the reality show, the last dynamic of Ilha Record was played by two explorers and each one has a helper. So far, the column doesn’t have much information about the rules of the race, but found that it was extremely exhaustive and was disputed between Kaik (with Solange Gomes as assistant) and Flávio Nakagima (with Fábio Braz as assistant). The two compete for the maximum prize of R$ 500 thousand!

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (7) Ilha Record starts the new edition on July 18. With Mariana Rios in charge of the attraction, the program promises a mixture of adventure with 13 participants in search of pieces of a treasure map to find the prize of R$ 500 thousand. Meet the cast of the new season below.Photo: Antonio Chahestian ALINE_DAHLEN Aline Dahlen is 40 years old and is an actress and bodybuilder Photo: Publicity/Record BRUNO_SUTTER Bruno Sutter is 42 years old and is a musician, comedian and actor Photo: Publicity/Record CAIQUE_AGUIAR Caique Aguiar is 27 years old and is a personal trainer, actor and model Photo: Publicity/Record FABIO_BRAZ Fabio Braz is 43 years old and is a former football player and celebrity party PR Photo: Publicity/Record JACIARA_DIAS Jaciara Dias is 44 years old and is a businesswoman and digital influencerPhoto: Publicity/Record KAIK_PEREIRA Kaik is 19 years old and is an actor and digital influencer Photo: Publicity/Record KAIO_VIANA Kaio Viana is 26 years old and is a funk singer Photo: Publicity/Record NAKAGIMA nakagima is 34 years old and is a professional surfer, entrepreneur and digital influencer Photo: Publicity/Record RAPHAEL_SANDER Raphael Sander is 34 years old and is an actor Photo: Publicity/Record VITORIA_BELLATO Bellato victory is 22 years old and is a digital influencerPhoto: Publicity/Record SOLANGE_GOMES Solange Gomes is 48 years old and is a presenter, writer and digital influencerPhoto: Publicity/Record STE_VIEGAS Ste Viegas is 30 years old and is a model and digital influencer Photo: Publicity/Record WHENDY_TAVARES Whendy Tavares is 27 years old and is a former panicat, model and digital influencer Photo: Publicity/Record 0

According to the LeoDias column, the official assistants of the two finalists were chosen through a game with the exiles. In addition to Kaik and Nakagima, the other 11 celebrities from the reality show are competing for the R$250,000 prize, which will be decided by popular vote.

Ilha Record airs from Monday to Saturday, always at 10:45 pm on the Record TV screen, with a presentation by Mariana Rios and direction by Rodrigo Carelli.

