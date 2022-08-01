We find out who are the finalists of Ilha Record 2

The LeoDias column has already found out who are the finalists of the second season of Ilha Record. Recorded in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, the station’s production has already filmed the last test and is just waiting for the program’s closing date to broadcast it. However, what they didn’t expect is that this space could deliver the big spoiler of the edition well before the final!
In the same way as they did with the number one edition of the reality show, the last dynamic of Ilha Record was played by two explorers and each one has a helper. So far, the column doesn’t have much information about the rules of the race, but found that it was extremely exhaustive and was disputed between Kaik (with Solange Gomes as assistant) and Flávio Nakagima (with Fábio Braz as assistant). The two compete for the maximum prize of R$ 500 thousand!
According to the LeoDias column, the official assistants of the two finalists were chosen through a game with the exiles. In addition to Kaik and Nakagima, the other 11 celebrities from the reality show are competing for the R$250,000 prize, which will be decided by popular vote.
Ilha Record airs from Monday to Saturday, always at 10:45 pm on the Record TV screen, with a presentation by Mariana Rios and direction by Rodrigo Carelli.
