when was the payment of the Bolsa Família EARLY? See Pay Table

In August, the enrolled in the former Bolsa Família will begin to receive a new amount from Auxílio Brasil. Including the payment of benefit was anticipated and the government has already announced the new payment dates. See also in this article the calendar.

It is worth remembering that the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, confirmed a increase of BRL 200 at the payment of aid Brazil until December of this year. Ie, beneficiaries will start receiving R$ 600.

Understand in detail how the new Auxílio Brasil payment will be

However, a part of the population will still have the right to receive an extra amount of R$ 120. So, the august payment of many registered families in the benefit can reach R$ 720.

WILL AUXÍLIO BRASIL INCREASE TO R$ 600 OR R$ 720? WHAT IS THE VALUE OF THE BRAZIL AID APPROVED IN AUGUST?

The Provisional Measure approved by the National Congress in July was R$600 until the end of the year.

Therefore, as of August 9, the population will begin to receive, at least, R$ 600 of Auxílio Brasil.

It is worth remembering that, in January 2023, Auxílio Brasil will once again pay only R$ 400 to those registered.

In addition to the novelty of extra installment of R$ 120O Brazil aid will have another novelty. Is that, from August, the benefit will be anticipated. At least, that’s what the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, assured.

The executive promised to anticipate the Brazil Assistance Calendar. In this way, the payment of the old Bolsa Família that happened only in the second fortnight of the month, will now occur in the first 15 days of the current month.

“We set the ideal date for the 9th of August and we are making every effort in the world so that we can meet that date. But if not, it will be for a day or two at most,” said Ciro.

Understand the extra installment of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 120:

who will receive the installment of BRL 120 what will it be added to the BRL 600 from Auxílio Brasil it is only the beneficiaries who are entitled to the Gas Allowance.

Therefore, the sum remains from Auxílio Brasil for these people it will look like this:

BRL 600 (payment with the increase in Auxílio Brasil) + BRL 120 (referring to Auxílio-Gas) = ​​BRL 720

The Auxílio Brasil payment will be released from the 9th of August. See when you will receive the Auxílio Brasil August from the NIS number:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11th;

NIS ending on 4 – Receives on August 12;

NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15th;

NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;

NIS ending on 7th – Receives on August 17th;

NIS ended on 8 – Receives on August 18;

NIS ended on 9th – Receives on August 19th;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.

Calendar Assistance Brazil August 2022 – REPRODUCTION / FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

