Where is the second Airbus A330 of the Brazilian Air Force?





Last week, the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) received its first Airbus A330-200 (KC-30) in a beautiful ceremony at the Galeão Air Base (BAGL). During the event, Azul Linhas Aéreas, winner of the bid, passed the symbolic key of the aircraft into the hands of the FAB commander, revitalizing the Corsair Squadron, which will now have a multi-purpose equipment (MRTT) necessary for the country.

However, as is known, this aircraft will not be unique and a second one is being prepared for force delivery soon. Remembering that, according to the auction won in April, Azul has 90 and 180 days to deliver the first and second aircraft, respectively.

THE SECOND – In order to meet the established deadline, Azul is advancing in the preparation of the next A330, which will be the serial number 1508. The aircraft is new, only eight years old, and was manufactured in 2014, having been initially delivered to Avianca Colombia as the N508AV. It was then transferred to Avianca Brasil (OceanAir), where it flew as PR-OCK until March 2019, when the Brazilian company suspended operations.





WHERE IT IS TODAY – Since then, the jet, which belongs to the leasing Avolon, is stored in France under the registration VP-BDV. First, he spent two years in Lourdes-Tarbes, a region known for having a drier climate and conducive to long-term storage. Then, on the 1st of July, he was transferred to Perpignan, where he is currently, as shown by the flight tracking platforms.

NEXT STEPS – According to sources told AEROIN, the aircraft will be taken to Ireland in August, where it will be painted at the IAC facilities, following the example of the path taken by the first plane. It will then be delivered to the FAB and finally converted into the MRTT standard.

Flight tracking: Radarbox



