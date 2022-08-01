“WHO cannot reproduce past mistakes and bring back the term ‘gay plague'”, says Alexandre Padilha

Last Wednesday (27), after declaring a global emergency for Monkeypox, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, spoke again about and announced new measures to contain smallpox.

“The best way to do this is to reduce the risk of exposure. That means making safe choices for yourself and others. For men who have sex with men, this includes, for the time being, reducing the number of sexual partners, reconsidering sex with new partners and exchange contact details with new partners to allow follow-up if necessary,” said the WHO Director-General.

For public health doctors and infectious disease specialists, Adhanom’s speech is disastrous, because, by producing a speech aimed at men who have sex with other men (MSM), gay and bisexual, it reproduces and brings back the stigma and prejudice created in the 1980s and 1990s. in the HIV/AIDS epidemic when, initially, the virus was treated as something exclusive to LGBTQIA+.

“The WHO cannot reproduce past mistakes and bring back the abominable term of the “gay plague” that was used in relation to AIDS and that greatly harmed the prevention and control actions of a group of people who were infected with HIV/AIDS. , because at the time it reinforced the stigma with the LGBT population”, criticizes federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), who is a public health doctor and former Minister of Health.

For infectious disease specialist Vinicius Borges, the WHO statement is “hasty”. “The statement was hasty because the subject of monkeypox (monkey pox) is already bringing a great load of stigma and such a statement only serves to accentuate this feeling of LGBTphobia and, especially, homophobia towards men who have sex with men ( MSM), very similar to the discourses we saw in the 1980s with HIV/AIDS”, said Borges.

US and Brazil register infections in children

Tedros Adhanom’s speech caused astonishment on the part of health professionals, because when the WHO declared a global emergency and later linked Monkeypox to a specific group, there were already reports of the infection among children, for example, the USA and Brazil are the two countries with notification of child contagion.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of the city of São Paulo confirmed this Friday (29) three cases of monkeypox in children. According to the agencies, they are being monitored and show no signs of worsening.

This week the US also revealed two cases of children infected with monkeypox. As in Brazil, health conditions have not worsened and they continue to be monitored by health agents.

For the doctor Vinicius Borges, the WHO’s action in the face of the spread of Smallpox of the Monkeys takes place in a delayed way. “I think that the WHO, as well as the international authorities, have eaten and delayed in these interventions to prevent the Monkeypox epidemic, given that it is a virus that has been affecting the African continent for several years, there have been cases described since the 1970s. , but as it was a virus limited to the African continent, reaching the poorest people, nothing was done”, he criticizes.

In a line of reasoning similar to that of Vinicius Borges, Alexandre Padilha says that more than stigmatizing a certain group, it is necessary to present actions to contain the virus. “It is indeed important to guide the population as a whole on the ways of transmission of Smallpox of the Monkeys. It is very important that the Ministry of Health carry out orientation and training campaigns for health professionals, but it can never enter into the stigmatization of any population”, he says. Padilha.

In addition, Alexandre Padilha, who is coordinator of the National Front to Combat HIV/AIDS, says that the disastrous WHO declaration, in addition to rescuing an old stigma, hinders future actions to combat Monkey Smallpox. “The worst disease that exists in human beings is prejudice, because it makes people not seek the health service for diagnosis and prevention. Prejudice excludes key populations, makes people seek treatment late for fear of being excluded”, says the former Minister of Health.

For Vinicius Borges, it is “a way of compensating, in the wrong way, for a lack of action that should have been carried out a long time ago, because monkeypox can affect anyone, as it is transmitted through close contact, intimate, but regardless of whether you are gay or straight. They always blame vulnerable populations, and actions should have been taken a long time ago.”

Stigma and LGBTphobia

Unfortunately, testimonies of gay men who have already suffered some type of homophobic treatment for being infected with Monkey Smallpox are beginning to appear on the networks. One of the reports that went viral on the networks was that of Matheus Góis, who reports having been treated “made a leper” by one of the doctors who, in addition, questioned him about his serology.

“We are already going through a very difficult time with an increase in right-wing discourse, violence, homophobia, Brazil continues to be one of the most LGBTphobic countries and this WHO discourse accentuates the process of devaluation of gay bodies, trans bodies, as if our sexuality was dirty, something very similar to what happened in the 1980s. You will never see the WHO turning to a straight man and asking him to have sex less, for him to use condoms, to cheat on his wife less, this shows that large structures like the WHO, these international bodies have a sexist and homophobic structure”, says Vinicius Borges.

The federal deputy and public health doctor Alexandre Padilha reinforces that the National Front to Combat HIV/Aids repudiates the WHO declaration. “I, as the coordinator of the National Front to Combat HIV/AIDS, emphasize that we fight daily against any type of stigma, we repudiate the attempt to stigmatize the LGBTQIA+ population in relation to Monkeypox and in relation to any other disease”.