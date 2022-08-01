Why Brazil is becoming an example of tokenization in the world

If blockchain technology was primarily responsible for the creation of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, it is increasingly necessary to understand that it is not necessarily linked to this market and that today it has been used to create several other solutions.

And today one of the main uses of blockchain is related to tokenization, a word that still scares many people, but that seeks to open up a whole universe of new investments, which can result in lower costs for both companies and investors.

If until the end of last year this was a little discussed topic, today tokenization has gained strength, especially in Brazil. Currently, the Central Bank and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) have a regulatory sandbox (experimentation environment) with projects involving tokens, placing Brazil in the spotlight in the segment.

“Brazil, with the CVM sandbox, is at the forefront globally in the topic of tokenization, it is well advanced”, says Marcos Viriato, CEO of Parfin, in an interview with InfoMoney.

The idea of ​​creating digital representations of financial assets is not so new, with projects that since 2018 have been trying to find a way to get off the ground, but have not had the support of regulators. With the launch of the two sandboxes – CVM and BC -, several companies were able to structure their platforms and are now starting to officially launch them.

“The regulator’s view is to protect the investor, so when you talk about tokenizing various assets, control is a little more complicated, because you are tokenizing an asset that should not necessarily be sold to that specific investor”, explains Viriato about the company. caution in launching these products.

Within these experimentation environments are four major projects involving tokenization, one of which is already in operation, led by Vórtx QR Tokenizadora, and another three that should be launched soon: BEE4, SMU and Bolsa OTC.

From debentures to the stock market

In this beginning of tokenization in Brazil, what has been seen is the idea of ​​democratization of investments, with companies bringing to the general public the opportunity to invest in assets that until now are restricted to those who have greater capital or access to rounds. private.

But the future of this technology could go far beyond that. “We are still tokenizing existing asset classes on the market. But the potential for tokenization goes beyond the traditional financial market, whether in tokenizing physical goods or creating new assets and business models using tokens,” says Keiji Sakai, PMO (Project Managing Officer) of the OTC Exchange.

In Brazil, the first regulated platform based on tokens was launched in June by Vórtx QR Tokenizadora, which allows the digitization of securities such as debentures and shares of closed-end investment funds using blockchain technology, allowing for safer and more transparent transactions.

According to Juliano Cornnachia, CEO of Vórtx QR, there has been great demand from companies interested in issuing issues, but the company is very careful in its selection, not least because the contract with the CVM only allows for 12 issuers. “Our preference has been for companies that have disruption in their core somehow,” he explains.

So far, three issues have been made, with a total volume of BRL 142 million, a value that is still the beginning for a segment that led the issuances of securities in 2021 in Brazil, with BRL 251 billion.

Two other projects focus on creating a secondary market to trade tokenized assets of companies, as if they were shares. Despite being similar, the proposals of SMU and BEE4 ended up becoming complementary, since the first focuses on smaller companies, with crowdfunding offers and funding of up to R$ 15 million, while the second will work with companies that are a little bigger, but that still are not large enough to launch a Public Offering of Shares (IPO) on B3, with offers of up to R$100 million.

This is a segment still little explored in Brazil and has the potential to explore a huge market in Brazil. A recent survey by the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae) shows that the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector generates an income of around R$ 420 billion per year and that these companies represent 30% of the Domestic Product. Gross (GDP) national.

In both cases, SMU and BEE4, tokenization was the solution found so that individual investors could have the opportunity to buy assets from small companies and startups, something that today is reserved for large managers, while at the same time favoring these companies since it can be very difficult to be able to raise capital with the size they have and the greater risk they present.

As Parfin’s Viriato explains, with tokenization a company can have the opportunity to access more investors and have access to resources. “It does not mean that she will sell the token, but it does mean that she has the opportunity to have access, I think this is already a big difference, a big advantage”, he evaluates.

Unlike these three that are in the CVM sandbox, there is also the OTC Exchange, approved by the Central Bank, with a platform for trading debt securities of privately held companies. It will act as the registrar and settler of transactions and will have its own system where investors will be able to carry out transactions.

The company is about to carry out its first operation, but according to Sakai, the conversations that have already taken place with interested companies have been positive: “we have seen great enthusiasm and interest in our operation”.

expanding market

The growth of the tokenization market and the various opportunities in the transformation of traditional assets into digital representations have drawn not only the attention of regulatory bodies, but also of large financial institutions, which see a new opportunity for revenue and to create a differential in their platforms.

Recently, Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) announced the launch of Itaú Digital Assets, which, in addition to being a tokenization platform, will also offer the “token as a service” (TaaS) service for the custody of crypto-assets. Vanessa Fernandes, Global Head of the new company, projects that in the coming years it is possible to think that “10% of market assets will be via tokens”.

The bank has even carried out an internal test by issuing a token backed by anticipated receivables, called withdrawn risk. The issue was made on the 4th, with a term of 35 days and a total amount of R$ 360 thousand, with the sale being restricted only to some bank employees and selected Private Bank clients. The intention is that by the end of this year the platform will be available to any Itaú customer.

Nubank is another one that has an eye on this market. After announcing that he had reached 1 million crypto users, fintech CEO David Vélez told NeoFeed that he is now targeting the tokenization market.

Looking abroad, it is still possible to assess the space that the tokenization segment still has to grow. As Viriato, from Parfin, points out, Europe is quite advanced, with Euronext (the main exchange in the region) already issuing tokens not only of private assets but also of shares using the Tokeny platform.

In the US, the executive explains that there are even tokenization initiatives, but that there is a greater difficulty on the regulatory side, since the country has conflicts of laws between the state and federal level, which ends up slowing down the process. But experts believe that the growth of this market should end up changing the way of looking at regulation in the future.

“A recurring discussion in the market is trying to adapt the technology to the operating model and the existing regulation. The point is that technology allows us to rethink models and eventually regulation itself. Therefore, the starting point for a market evolution would be to think differently, and not with the paradigms that we have accumulated throughout our history”, says Sakai, from the OTC Exchange.

Although there are already several tokenization projects in Brazil and abroad, this is still a segment that is starting to grow and has a lot of room for the emergence of new projects. “The tokenization process is here to stay and will change the way people make investments,” says Cornnachia.

“Asset tokenization is an important move towards uncomplicated capital markets. All world exchanges and organized over-the-counter markets will look to this technology as a new path, which is as secure as a central depository, but cheaper and more accessible”, concludes the CEO of Vórtx QR.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related