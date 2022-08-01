Why is Argentina’s economy in crisis? Keep up with the situation

The economic crisis in Argentina has worsened social indices. Four out of ten citizens are below the poverty line. The political situation only harms the country even more. The Argentine peso is experiencing weeks of devaluation against the dollar, so more and more citizens find themselves suffering the effects of the crisis.

Poverty in the neighboring country affects almost 38% of the population. The scenario in the country shakes society as a whole and increases the tensionsmainly because Argentina has been going through a sequence of difficult years since the 2019 government.

crisis in Argentina

Due to the crisis in the country, the currency – the Argentine peso – follows an arduous sequence of devaluation against the dollar. According to some economists, the current economy is the result of fiscal imbalance that also causes monetary imbalance.

In addition, political disputes in the country also harm the population a lot. With no progress and no current norms for social and economic growth and development, the nation’s crisis seems far from over.

In this way, the political conflict reflects on the external debt… which only increases. In addition, there is also rising inflation and unemployment. without a strategy growth, the adversities tend to grow in the neighboring country.

The economy in Argentina grew by 10.3% last year, but it was only a recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous year. Regardless of the growth in 2022, the result will be a price escalation that has hurt the country for almost ten years.

We know that Argentina is currently the main debtor to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). There are about R$ 246 billion to be returned. The country’s great difficulty is the addition of crises to the structural problems that have endured over the years.