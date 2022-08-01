‘Winner’: Aston Martin explains F1 signing of Alonso – Formula 1 News

VETTEL ANNOUNCES FORMULA 1 RETIREMENT AT THE END OF 2022

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin shocked the world of motorsport in the early hours of Monday (1). The Silverstone team soon solved the mystery and, after Sebastian Vettel’s retirement announcement last Thursday, confirmed the signing of the two-time world champion from 2023.

With a duly signed multi-year contract, Aston Martin justified choosing Alonso. From veteran to veteran, world champion to world champion, the Spaniard will replace Vettel on the team – and boss Lawrence Stroll explained the reasons for his choice.

“I have known and admired Fernando for a long time and it has always been clear to me that he is a committed winner like me. I am committed to bringing together the best people and developing the best resources and organization to succeed in this highly competitive sport, plans that are now taking shape at Silverstone.”

“It felt natural, therefore, to invite Fernando to be part of developing a winning team, and we very quickly established in our recent conversation that we have the same ambitions and values. It was logical and easy for us to confirm the wish and work together,” he concluded.

Lawrence Stroll moved quickly and secured Vettel’s replacement at Aston Martin (Photo: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack stressed the importance that the arrival of Alonso will have for the development of the team’s project. In addition, the manager also gave details of how the two-time world champion can impact the much-desired increase in the performance of the Silverstone squad.

“I witnessed the excitement of the engineering team and the entire organization at the opportunity to work with Fernando. We know that almost anyone can learn from someone of Fernando’s caliber and experience. We are confident that he will inspire everyone to improve the game, which will only add to the already contagious energy that exists within the team,” he stated.

Mike Krack is the boss of Aston Martin, a position he has held since the beginning of F1 2022 (Photo: Aston Martin)

“We are on the way to creating a winning organization and it is clear that Fernando will accelerate our progress and lead us to a performance that we can be proud of”, he bet. “We are delighted to have Fernando and Lance on our roster of drivers for next year – the combination of experience and youth will be incredibly strong and the two drivers are looking forward to competing and working together.”

“The team has a new leadership focused on the development of the AMR23, and we are all excited that they and our future projects will benefit from the knowledge and experience that Fernando will bring.”

