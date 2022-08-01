With a wet butt, Mulher Melão takes advantage of the weekend to wash the car: “With a hose”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/n3j7oujMKt0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

No one expected this! Renata Frisson, known for being the Melon Woman, made Instagram users crazy this Sunday (31) by publishing a record of her new essay for OnlyFans. The muse took advantage of the weekend to be productive and did not fail to shock fans with the click!

+ Melon Woman decides to show what she posts on OnlyFans, but it is ‘forbidden’ to print: “Take a look”

At the time, the model used her rest time to wash her car and was not shaken by the colder weather. Without any shame, Melão impressed as she appeared with her healed body all wet, captivating her sensuality.

“Very beautiful and wonderful”, praised a follower in the comments of the publication. “Besides everything, she knows how to be gifted”, fired another internet user, playing with the model’s “task”. “This photo cheered up my weekend,” admitted a third.

Melon Woman hits back at criticism for selling content on OnlyFans

Proud of your work! Recently, Mulher Melão gave an interview to Quem and revealed that she receives several criticisms due to the sale of content through OnlyFans. The muse said that it is not enough to just “take off her clothes” and that there is a plan behind her rehearsals.

“People think it’s easy. It’s not just about getting naked. You have to work hard every day, you have to work, create, produce, script and record cool videos with good light, sharp images. There’s a whole production that I like to do. I wake up and sleep thinking about the videos and I still keep in touch morning and night with my fans,” Melão said.

Melão also said that he usually interacts a lot with international audiences on his OnlyFans: “I have to manage to talk to my followers in English, Spanish, French, German and other languages. I’m becoming a polyglot.”

