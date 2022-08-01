With Ganso tietado, Fluminense arrives in Santos; see probable lineup | fluminense

Fluminense arrived in Santos on Sunday night for the duel with Peixe this Monday, at 8 pm (Brasilia time), in Vila Belmiro, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. Paulo Henrique Ganso was the player most attracted by the fans who went to the hotel door to welcome the team.
Nathan, who did not go to Fortaleza because of thigh pain, also did not travel to Santos. The young Alexsander, 18 years old, was the main novelty among those related.
Undefeated for 11 games, Fluminense trained at CT Carlos Castilho this Sunday morning and left for São Paulo in the late afternoon. Afterwards, he took a bus from Congonhas to Santos.
Possible Fluminense lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.
See who traveled to Santos:
fabio
Marcos Felipe
Pedro Rangel
David Duarte
Lucas Claro
Nino
Cris Silva
pineida
Calegari
Samuel Xavier
Andrew
alexander
Martinelli
Michel Araújo
nonatum
Goose
Wellington
Yago Felipe
Jhon Arias
Caio Paulista
German Cano
Matheus Martins
Willian Mustache
John Kennedy
