With Vidal leading the list, Flamengo signs up 3 reinforcements for Libertadores and publishes different numbers for players

Rubro-Negro regularizes news aimed at the games against Corinthians for the quarter-finals of the competition; first leg will be this tuesday (2)

O Flamengo goes through its best moment of the season. Competing strongly and “alive” in the three possible competitions, Rubro-Negro thrashed Atlético-GO, 4-1, at Maracanã, and reached the G-4 of the Brazilian Championship. In addition, the team is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, deciding the stage against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, after a 0-0 draw in Rio.

Next to the two tournaments is the dispute of Liberators cup. With Corinthians as an opponent, also in the quarterfinals, Fla will play the first leg on Tuesday (2), at Neo Química Arena, and will have the reinforcements of the three names that arrived this month: the Chileans Arturo Vidal and Erick PulgarBesides Everton Chives.

The trio was entered by Mais Querido in the competition, and the numbers of the shirts to be used by them draw attention. As they enter “replacing” athletes who left the team, Vidal and Cebolinha will use different numbers from those seen in the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil.

Vidal, who wears the 32 in national competitions, will take the 5which was previously owned by Willian Arão, for Libertadores; Cebolinha, 19 in national competitions, will play with the 18 that was previously owned by Andreas Pereira.

Now Pulgar will play with 2, previously used by Gustavo Henrique, now a Fenerbahçe player. Who is not yet registered is the side Guillermo Varelasigned from Dinamo Moscow, who could be in the team if Fla reach the semifinals.

Check out the complete list: