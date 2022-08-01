World stocks operate without defined direction in the first session of August; PMI, results and more market affairs today

Asian markets closed higher, in the same direction as European stock exchanges, while US futures indexes retreated on Monday (1), as investors await another week of corporate results and economic data.

Uber, Starbucks, AirBnB and Paypal will release their results this week.

In addition, Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report will provide more insight into the resilient US labor market. So far this year, solid job growth has led many economists to say the US is not in a recession, even with two consecutive quarters of negative GDP.

In Asia-Pacific markets, China stocks rose along with most other regional indices in today’s session, after regulator promised to stabilize market. A private survey of Chinese manufacturing activity showed a slight growth in activity.

The second quarter 2022 earnings season gathers momentum, with several releases planned throughout the week. Bradesco (BBDC4), Embraer (EMBR3) and TIM (TIMS3) are among the highlights on the Brazilian agenda.

In indicators, according to an Itaú report, today’s Central Bank Focus report will be “particularly relevant, as we believe that inflation uncertainties are greater than normal, considering recent tax cuts”. For economist Mario Mesquita, a deterioration in the market’s perspectives on inflation may lead the Copom to make a new interest rate adjustment at the September meeting.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate lower awaiting a new round of corporate earnings and key economic indicators. July marked the best month for US stocks since 2020. The S&P 500 rose about 9.1% in July, the biggest monthly percentage gain since November of that year, while the Nasdaq jumped about 12.3% in July, the best month since April 2020.

Today, companies like Activision Blizzard, Devon Energy, Loews and others report results. Later in the week Uber, Caterpillar, Starbucks, Eli Lilly, Amgen and others also came up with their numbers.

On the economic data front, investors are waiting this week for the release of JOLTs, payrol, with employment data, and PMI.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.26%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.39%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.45%

Asia

Asian markets closed higher; in China, the session saw slight gains after the head of the country’s securities regulator said the agency would make stable capital market operations a priority, while automakers rallied on hopes of increased demand for energy vehicles. renewable.

“We must always adhere to the bottom line mentality and resolutely prevent ‘market failures’ from causing abnormal fluctuations,” said Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

At the same time, to stimulate consumption, China will extend a tax exemption on purchases of renewable energy vehicles, following a cut in the car purchase tax, boosting the auto sectors.

A private survey of Chinese manufacturing activity showed slight growth, albeit below projections.

China’s Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for July came in at 50.4, compared with 51.5 predicted in a Reuters poll. In June, the reading was 51.7.

Still, the reading was better than official China Purchasing Managers’ Index data released over the weekend, which showed a contraction in factory activity.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.21%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.69%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.05%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.03%

Europe

European markets are on the upswing in the first trading session of the new month as investors digest a fresh round of corporate profits. Monday’s gains came from HSBC, Pearson, Heineken and Erste Group.

Pearson shares rose more than 6.6% in early trading to lead the Stoxx 600 after the British education and publishing firm reported strong quarterly results, while HSBC rose 6% after raising its key profitability target.

On the data front, euro zone manufacturing activity contracted in July, S&P Global’s final PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) revealed on Monday, deepening fears that the bloc could be slipping into recession.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.46%

DAX (Germany), +0.25%

CAC 40 (France), +0.39%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.82%

commodities

Oil prices are starting August lower as investors gear up for this week’s meeting of OPEC officials and other major producers on supply adjustments.

WTI Oil, -2.38% at $96.27 a barrel

Brent crude, -1.58% at $102.33 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 0.83% to 787.00 yuan, equivalent to US$116.53

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -1.35% to $23,295.57 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) starts its fifth meeting of the year on Tuesday (2) and the following day it should announce a new increase in the Selic rate. The average market projections, according to the Refinitiv consensus, point to an increase of 50 basis points to 13.75% per year. If the adjustment is confirmed, interest rates in Brazil will be the highest in five years.

On the same Tuesday that the Copom meeting begins, industrial production for June is also released. Itaú forecasts a drop of 0.2% in relation to May, with a slightly negative result in the manufacturing part and an increase in the mining and extractivism segment.

The week also brings important figures from the automotive industry. Vehicle sales for July should also be announced on Tuesday by Fenabrave, the distributors’ association. Anfavea, which brings together the manufacturers, will disclose its numbers on Friday.

Labor market data are featured in the US and will be released on Friday (5). The Refinitiv consensus predicts a slowdown in job creation, from 372,000 in June to 250,000 in July. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.6%.

Before payroll, there is the JOLTS report, on Tuesday, and the average of market projections points to 11 million open positions in the United States, still in the month of June.

In the euro zone, where the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years, has the producer price index on Wednesday. The Refinitiv consensus points to a positive variation of 1% in July, in the monthly comparison. In June, European producer inflation accumulated a high of 36.3% in 12 months.

Brazil

8:25 am: Focus Bulletin

10:00 am: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, has a meeting with the special secretaries

3pm: Trade balance

5 pm: Paulo Guedes has a meeting with the manager of the IDB Development Institutions Sector, Susana Guerra

USA

10:45 am: PMI industrial

11:00 am: Construction expenses

11am: PMI ISM Industrial

11am: ISM manufacturing job

3. Government cuts IPI on products from outside the Free Zone by 35%



The Federal Government made official the 35% reduction in the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) levied on products not manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

The text also brings an additional reduction of the IPI levied on automobiles, from 18% to 24.75%. “The increase in this percentage equates the tax reduction for the automotive sector with that granted to other industrialized products”, says the Ministry of Economy.

SP and Piauí obtain an injunction to offset losses in ICMS collection

The states of São Paulo and Piauí managed to obtain an injunction from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) this Sunday, 31, allowing immediate compensation of ICMS losses with the reduction of fuel, electricity and communications rates by means of payment rebates. of the installments of debts with the Union.

The states of Maranhão and Alagoas had already obtained similar decisions. The National Committee of State Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz) expects a ripple effect with other governors achieving the same.

4. Covid

Last Sunday (31), Brazil recorded 41 deaths and 11,905 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 222, a reduction of 10% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 34,615, which represents a decrease of 36% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,019,001, equivalent to 78.68% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,872,841 people, which represents 83.73% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 100,807,817 people, or 46.92% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Pharmacy retailer RD (RADL3), owner of the Droga Raia and Drogasil banners, reported on Friday that it had adjusted net income of R$343.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), up 48.2% from same stage as last year.

The profit before taxes, interest, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) adjusted from April to June was R$ 727.5 million, an increase of 46.3% year on year.

CSN (CSNA3) won the power generator CEEE-G with an offer of BRL 928 million.

The company disputed the asset in open voice mode with Auren Energia (AURE3). The offer had a premium of 10.93% over the minimum price of R$ 836.9 million defined in the public notice.

Litel Participations

Litel Participações approved the distribution of Interest on Equity in the amount of R$92.680 million, corresponding to a gross amount of R$0.430078779 and a net amount of R$0.365566962 for each common share.

It also approved the distribution of dividends based on the reversal of the company’s unrealized profit reserve in the amount of R$155.1 million, corresponding to the gross amount of R$0.720004234 for each common share of the capital stock, to shareholders holding shareholding position on the base date of August 3, 2022, which will be paid directly by the company to its shareholders as of September 2, 2022.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

