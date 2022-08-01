Yasmin Brunet doesn’t mince words, vents about singleness and complains: “Nobody gets to me”

Last week, actor Caio Castro made controversial statements about who should bear the costs of a romantic date and it didn’t take long for anonymous and famous people to make their thoughts on the subject. One of them was surfer Gabriel Medina, who mocked the actor’s situation while venting about not having someone to pay for a romantic dinner.

Now it was model Yasmin Brunet’s turn to comment that she is single and complain that no one approaches her at nightclubs. But what a coincidence! Soon the two who were married and separated earlier this year. The girl used her social media to vent and declare that she wants to live a new story and new emotions.

On her Twitter account, the young woman vented this Sunday afternoon (31): “Me wanting to live a romance, but no one comes to me when I leave… Guys, it can come”, she said in the publication, which also ended up in the Stories of her official Instagram account. The night before, Yasmin went to an event promoted by Dennis DJ, where she met João Guilherme, with whom she would have stayed at Luísa Sonza’s birthday party on July 18th.

It didn’t take long for followers and fans to come out on Twitter to give their opinions on the perfect match for the model. “Paulo André, come on son. You want too”said a follower when tagging the profile of the ex-BBB. “Shaman, wake up my son”said another tagging the singer who, recently, was appointed as Yasmim’s new affair. “You will find a handsome boy, because you deserve it”said another fan.