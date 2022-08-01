Zamp, from BK Brasil (BKBR3), receives a proposal from Mubadala for the sale of control; stock shoots 16%

The Brazilian network operator fast food Zamp (BKBR3), former BK Brasil, informed this Monday (1) that it received a proposal to acquire control by a vehicle from the state investor of the United Arab Emirates, Mubadala.

Mubadala Capital launched the takeover bid (OPA) aiming at the acquisition of 45.15% of the shares issued by the company, at a price of R$ 7.55 per share, so that, if the OPA is successful, Mubadala Capital will hold 50.10% of the share capital.

The price offered represents a 21.4% premium over Friday’s closing price of R$6.22. As a result, BKBR3 assets rose 16.08% to R$7.22 at 10:22 am (Brasilia time) this Monday.

Atmos Capital, Vinci Partners and Morgan Stanley are among Zamp’s top shareholders today.

According to a letter sent to the Board, the fund assesses that the company has high potential for growth and generation of value for its shareholders, as well as recognizing the excellent work being carried out by the company’s management, especially in the face of recent challenging economic and market conditions.

Zamp’s Board of Directors is evaluating the OPA and will issue a preliminary opinion within 15 days.

Finally, the company says it will keep its shareholders and the market informed about developments in this matter.

Low offer?

For Morgan Stanley, the offer was surprisingly low, at a time when BKBR3 is trading close to an all-time low, “a price that, in our opinion, is not justified given its strong operational delivery and clear post-recovery trends. -covid”. The price offered implies a multiple of 5.1 times the company value over Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) expected for 2023, which is in line with the current multiples of peers. Latin America, but still at a big discount to historical multiples and the global peer average of more than 10 times. It also implies a multiple of 12.2 times price over expected earnings for 2023, again at a significant discount from the global peer average of 20 times.

“We do not disregard the potential for further price increases. Mubadala’s offer specifies that the price offered will not be changed (it would be adapted in the event of a dividend payment or capital increase) and now the BK Brasil board is evaluating the proposal and will issue an opinion within the next 15 days. We would expect an opposition to the offer, which could eventually open the door for new offers on the table.”

The BKBR3 share is the top pick in the sector for Morgan, highlighting the discounted valuation of the share.

For Credit Suisse, the price offered does not necessarily align with minority shareholder demand.

“Overall, we believe that the deal has little chance of being concluded considering the current conditions. However, we do not rule out minority shareholders meeting to discuss and negotiate better terms with Mubadala. Thus, shares are rising strongly in today’s trading session”, point out analysts at the Swiss bank.

Analysts have an outperform recommendation (above market average performance) for BK shares with a target price of BRL 9.50 (53% upside potential), assessing that, in an environment of high inflation and fragile competition, , the company has been able to swim against the tide within the food service sector, with solid operating results driven by increased leverage and operational efficiency, as well as continued gains in market share.

