10-year-old girl who was missing after going to the bakery in Grande BH is found dead | Minas Gerais

See what is known about the case

Barbara had been seen for the last time in the Landi neighborhood, in the Justinópolis Region. She left the house to go to the bakery and never came back.

The g1 is also on Telegram; click here to receive news directly on your mobile

The body was found by a student who was helping with the search. The child was gagged and was wearing only the Atlético-MG shirt he was wearing before he disappeared.

2 of 3 PMMG soldiers were at the scene — Photo: Flávia Ayer/TV Globo Military from PMMG were at the scene — Photo: Flávia Ayer/TV Globo

Girl was last seen by a bakery attendant

Bárbara’s father, Rogério Flores, said that the girl was playing in front of the family’s house, in the Mantiqueira neighborhood, in the Venda Nova region, in Belo Horizonte, on the border with Ribeirão das Neves.

It was the last day of school holidays, and around 5:30 pmhe asked the girl to go to the bakery, which is a few blocks from the house. She would fetch bread for the family breakfast. A path that, according to the father, the child was already used to to do.

Barbara left the house, but did not return. The delay caught the attention of the family, who sought help from the authorities.. security circuit pictures (see video above) show the girl in line at the checkout counter at the bakery and, after being served, putting the change in a bag and leaving the place with a bag of bread. She even says goodbye to an attendant when the circuit clock strikes 5:46 pm.

3 of 3 Girl has been missing since Sunday (31) — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Girl has been missing since Sunday (31) — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

At 17:55another camera records the moment when Bárbara runs down a street, running along the asphalt.

Almost 30 minutes later, at 18:23, a new record. The girl appears running in front of another store. A minute later, at 18:24, the same camera records the moment when two men run in the same direction that Barbara was. This fact caught the attention of the military.

According to the child’s family, one of the boys was arrested on Monday (1st), but was released due to lack of evidence.

The g1 Minas contacted the Civil Police around 12:30 am and is awaiting a response on the investigations.