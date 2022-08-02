12 Extraordinary Withdrawals released; see who is entitled to receive

With the economic crisis that plagued the country during the period of the coronavirus pandemic, the government sought several ways out to help the population. However, as the budget could not cover all payments, it was necessary to think about new outlets.

One of them was to create transfers using the values ​​of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Before the decision, the amount could only come out of the account for very specific reasons, such as in case of dismissal without just cause, for example.

FGTS payments

With the need to help Brazilians, the government started releasing payments to the population. One of the main ones was the amounts of R$ 1 thousand. The new modality received the name of Extraordinary Sack.

Currently, the twelve available installments have finished being transferred. Thus, all those who were registered with the FGTS and fulfilled the benefits were able to receive the payments.

The Federal Government comments that it has already released the benefit for all workers born from January to December. Thus, it is expected that 42 million people have been reached by the initiative. It is worth remembering that the deadline for making the withdrawal is until the month of December.

Who can receive?

To have access to the amounts released by the government, workers must have performed functions with a signed Work Card and be governed by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT). In addition, those who are working in rural areas, temporarily, individually or intermittently, also have the right.

Another portion that receives the opportunity to earn the payment are people recognized as professional athletes, workers in rural areas during the harvest period and also domestic servants.

It is important to mention, however, that the values ​​may not be the same for all beneficiaries. This is because the payment requires that the person has some money available in the Guarantee Fund account.

Those with amounts lower than R$ 1,000 can withdraw the full amount. Those who have larger amounts will not be able to take more than the established ceiling.

How to consult?

Anyone interested in knowing whether or not they are entitled to payment can make the query in a few ways. The first one is through the FGTS app that can be downloaded for Android: https://bit.ly/3b1DoxB or iOS: https://apple.co/31J84tJ.

Those who prefer can go in person at one of the Caixa Econômica Federal units available throughout the country. The website fgts.caixa.gov.br also allows the consultation of those benefited by the value.

