36 years after buying defective car, man sets shop on fire

In 1986, a man named Dewey Frederick bought a defective car, it was a Jeep model. After 36 years, after the vehicle registered numerous problems, the elderly man from Indiana, USA, decided to take revenge on the store that sold him the damaged Jeep and literally set everything on fire.

Dewey Frederick, who is now 76 years old, went around 1:15 am on July 17 to the O’Daniel Auto Mart store – where he bought the faulty car – and put his revenge plan into action.

Once inside the used car dealership’s parking lot, he opened the fuel tank cap of a 2018 Jeep Compass and introduced a lit beacon. A few minutes later, the car was already on fire and the fire had spread to the two SUVs parked next to it, a GMC Acadia and a Jeep Cherokee.

Jeep Compass completely burned

As the flames increased, the old man made his way to the Mazda car dealership next door. Upon arriving at the store, which is also owned by O’Daniel – the man who sold him the defective car – Frederick punched a hole in the convertible top of a Pontiac Solstice and threw another lit flare, which exploded and damaged the interior of the vehicle. .

Security cameras captured the entire action. In total, the 76-year-old man caused more than $85,000 in damage to stores. It was $75,000 on the three SUVs and $12,823 in damage to the Pontiac Solstice sports car.

Dewey Frederick was arrested and confessed to all crimes. To the police, he claimed that he practiced all the action because he bought from O’Daniel a defective car, with a bad engine, in 1986. According to the suspect, the seller knew about the problem and would have refused to repair it. He was arrested last Saturday (23) and charged with causing four arson attacks. If convicted, the penalty can range from 8 to 48 years in prison.