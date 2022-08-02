5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, According to MyCap – Money Times

THE MyCap maintained the recommended portfolio of dividends to August without changes. remain in the portfolio electrobras (ELET3), Alive (VIVT3), Bank of Brazil (BBAS3), CSN (CSNA3) and Petrobras (PETR4).

In July, the performance of the portfolio was better than that of the IDividends index, with a return of 4.18% against 1.98% for the index.

The broker points out that the Petrobras proved to be a company with high cash generation potential, despite the risks of interference in the pricing of its products. In addition, Genial states that the company should maintain a high distribution of earnings.

Regarding the electrobrasMyCap says that the company has high liquidity and predictability in revenue, in addition to expected distribution of earnings.

“We also emphasize that the challenging and risk-averse environment makes the company even more attractive”, he says.

To the Alivethe brokerage firm believes that the company will be able to benefit from its outstanding service in the sector and expects an expectation of improvement in sector regulation and maintenance of high shareholder remuneration.

In MyCap’s view, the Bank of Brazil maintains itself with discounted multiples compared to its peers and understands that the company should continue to benefit from aid plans for the population and incentives for new loans to micro, small and medium-sized companies, mainly in the service of the sector of agribusiness.

Finally, about CSNthe broker sees the company as well managed and positively verticalized in serving the entire steel production chain, from the extraction of ore of ironto the production and commercialization of a diversified line of products steel mills generating potential margin gains in addition to diversification in the active sector.

Check out Mycap’s dividend portfolio

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

🏆Money Times is Top 9 in Investments!🏆

Thanks for your vote! thanks to you, the Money Times is among the 9 largest Brazilian initiatives in the Digital Universe in Investments. If you count on the site’s content to take good care of your money, keep voting and help the Money Times to become the best investment news portal in Brazil. We count on your support. CLICK HERE AND VOTE!