5 movies to marathon and start your week off right

The month of August has started and this may be the best time for you to update with the releases of streaming platforms. In the last week, the Netflix and the Star+ released two films long awaited by viewers around the world. So we’ve separated some tips for you to watch and start the week off very well.

hidden agent

Considered as one of the main Netflix productions of recent times, Hidden Agent promises to hold the viewer in history. The Hidden Agent is a CIA agent Courtland Gentry, alias Sierra Seis. He was taken out of a federal penitentiary. Formerly, he had been a skilled ‘death dealer’. However, now, he is being targeted. With that, an old CIA colleague begins a global pursuit to destroy Gentry. To save him, Agent Dani is willing to do anything.

Lie influencer

Fans of ‘Teen Wolf’ actor Dylan O’Brien can already be happy, because “Influencer of Lies” is now available on Star+. Everything revolves around a woman, who, desperate for friends and fame, fakes a trip to Paris to gain followers. However, a terrifying incident happens that forces her to do everything to keep up the charade.

Continuity to Love

For lovers on duty (or fans of a good romantic cliché), “Continência ao Amor” promises to improve your day. Cassia is a young woman who works in a bar, while chasing her dream of becoming a singer. Luke is a Marine in the Army. A chance meeting changes their entire story. The plot features Sofia Carson, from “Descendants”.

Deep waters

Launching Amazon Prime, ‘Deep Waters’ promises to bring a suspense to your Sunday. The story follows a couple, who apparently have a marriage in crisis. To try to save the relationship, the man allows his wife to have sex with other people. However, when her lovers start to disappear, he becomes the prime suspect.

Beard, Hair and Mustache

For fans of a good national movie, Netflix released “Beard, Hair and Mustache”. The plot, by the way, has already premiered in the movies at high on the platform and brings names, such as Lucas Penteado and Solange Couto. The film revolves around a son who starts a plan to try to save his mother’s salon. With a lot of talent to be a barber, he attracts clients from all over the periphery of Rio de Janeiro.